EXACT Sciences Co. (EXAS) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

EXACT Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the eighteen ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $51.72.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on EXAS shares. Bank of America set a $67.00 price target on shares of EXACT Sciences and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Benchmark set a $65.00 price objective on shares of EXACT Sciences and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of EXACT Sciences in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of EXACT Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of EXACT Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th.

In related news, COO Maneesh Arora sold 5,295 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.19, for a total transaction of $276,346.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Kevin T. Conroy sold 125,402 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.79, for a total transaction of $6,619,971.58. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 955,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,438,416.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 449,538 shares of company stock valued at $21,878,668 over the last 90 days. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in EXACT Sciences during the 4th quarter valued at about $117,000. Crow Point Partners LLC purchased a new stake in EXACT Sciences during the 4th quarter valued at about $145,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in EXACT Sciences by 2,925.7% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,177 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $150,000 after acquiring an additional 3,072 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in EXACT Sciences by 6,600.0% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 3,350 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $176,000 after acquiring an additional 3,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in EXACT Sciences during the 3rd quarter valued at about $183,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:EXAS traded up $0.51 during trading on Friday, reaching $40.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,728,356 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,348,271. The company has a current ratio of 7.15, a quick ratio of 6.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market cap of $4,877.59, a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.74 and a beta of 0.71. EXACT Sciences has a 12 month low of $22.18 and a 12 month high of $63.60.

EXACT Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The medical research company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $87.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $87.42 million. EXACT Sciences had a negative net margin of 43.01% and a negative return on equity of 24.13%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 148.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.34) earnings per share. equities analysts forecast that EXACT Sciences will post -0.86 EPS for the current year.

About EXACT Sciences

Exact Sciences Corporation, a molecular diagnostics company, focuses on developing products for the early detection and prevention of various cancers in the United States. The company offers Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test for the early detection of colorectal cancer and pre-cancer.

