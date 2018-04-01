Exactech, Inc. (EXAC) Shares Bought by First Trust Advisors LP

First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Exactech, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXAC) by 13.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,516 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,128 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP owned approximately 0.07% of Exactech worth $471,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pentwater Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Exactech in the fourth quarter worth $12,363,000. Kassirer Asset Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Exactech in the fourth quarter worth $1,746,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its stake in shares of Exactech by 24.8% in the fourth quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 764,508 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $37,805,000 after acquiring an additional 151,991 shares during the last quarter. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. acquired a new stake in shares of Exactech in the fourth quarter worth $5,155,000. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC grew its stake in shares of Exactech by 138.7% in the fourth quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 701,748 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $34,701,000 after acquiring an additional 407,724 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.22% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on EXAC. BidaskClub cut Exactech from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised Exactech from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $49.00 target price on shares of Exactech in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.00.

Shares of EXAC stock opened at $49.25 on Friday. Exactech, Inc. has a one year low of $23.75 and a one year high of $50.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 4.08.

About Exactech

Exactech, Inc develops, manufactures, markets, distributes and sells orthopedic implant devices, related surgical instrumentation and biologic services to hospitals and physicians. The Company’s segments include knee, hip, biologics and spine, extremity and other products. Its other products segment includes miscellaneous sales categories, such as bone cement, instrument rental fees, shipping charges and other product lines.

