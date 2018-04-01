Exchange Income Co. (EIF) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Exchange Income Co. (TSE:EIF) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$44.13.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. National Bank Financial reissued an “outperform market weight” rating on shares of Exchange Income in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. TD Securities boosted their price target on Exchange Income from C$45.00 to C$46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. CIBC boosted their price target on Exchange Income from C$35.00 to C$37.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price target on Exchange Income from C$43.00 to C$45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd.

In related news, Director Edward Warkentin bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$35.36 per share, with a total value of C$70,720.00. Also, Director Michael Pyle bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$30.09 per share, with a total value of C$30,090.00. Insiders bought 4,900 shares of company stock valued at $159,311 in the last ninety days.

EIF stock traded up C$0.22 during trading on Friday, reaching C$30.86. 66,700 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 84,467. Exchange Income has a 52-week low of C$25.80 and a 52-week high of C$39.56.

Exchange Income (TSE:EIF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported C$0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.55 by C$0.17. Exchange Income had a return on equity of 12.03% and a net margin of 6.41%. The firm had revenue of C$263.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$254.90 million.

About Exchange Income

Exchange Income Corporation engages in aerospace and aviation services and equipment, and manufacturing businesses worldwide. It operates through two segments, Aerospace & Aviation, and Manufacturing. The Aerospace & Aviation segment scheduled airline and charter services, and emergency medical services to communities located in Manitoba, Ontario, and Nunavut; and scheduled airline and charter service in Newfoundland and Labrador, Quebec, New Brunswick, and Nova Scotia.

