ExclusiveCoin (EXCL) Trading 23.2% Lower Over Last 7 Days

ExclusiveCoin (CURRENCY:EXCL) traded up 1.1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on March 17th. ExclusiveCoin has a total market capitalization of $3.71 million and $1.06 million worth of ExclusiveCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ExclusiveCoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.82 or 0.00011870 BTC on major exchanges including Upbit, OpenLedger DEX, Bittrex and CoinExchange. During the last week, ExclusiveCoin has traded 23.2% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

ExclusiveCoin Coin Profile

EXCL is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 12th, 2016. ExclusiveCoin’s total supply is 4,520,487 coins. The Reddit community for ExclusiveCoin is /r/exclusivecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for ExclusiveCoin is exclusivecoin.pw. ExclusiveCoin’s official Twitter account is @exclusivecoin.

According to CryptoCompare, “Exclusive coin is a pure Proof of Stake alternative cryptocurrency. “

ExclusiveCoin Coin Trading

ExclusiveCoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Upbit, Bittrex, CoinExchange and OpenLedger DEX. It is not presently possible to purchase ExclusiveCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ExclusiveCoin must first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ExclusiveCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

