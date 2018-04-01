ExlService Holdings (EXLS) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.65 Per Share

Equities analysts expect ExlService Holdings (NASDAQ:EXLS) to post earnings of $0.65 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have provided estimates for ExlService’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.68 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.63. ExlService posted earnings per share of $0.60 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 8.3%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, May 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ExlService will report full-year earnings of $2.76 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.74 to $2.80. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $3.05 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.98 to $3.25. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for ExlService.

ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The business services provider reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.02. ExlService had a return on equity of 15.09% and a net margin of 6.41%. The company had revenue of $197.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $194.86 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.61 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts have issued reports on EXLS shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ExlService from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 target price on shares of ExlService in a research note on Monday, February 19th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of ExlService from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.50.

NASDAQ:EXLS traded up $0.52 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $55.77. 127,210 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 159,399. The company has a quick ratio of 3.14, a current ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. ExlService has a fifty-two week low of $45.05 and a fifty-two week high of $64.34. The company has a market cap of $1,907.22, a P/E ratio of 22.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.16.

In other news, EVP Nalin Kumar Miglani sold 5,157 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.14, for a total value of $299,827.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Vishal Chhibbar sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.62, for a total transaction of $178,860.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 14,361 shares in the company, valued at $856,202.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 20,014 shares of company stock worth $1,205,033 over the last ninety days. 5.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of ExlService by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,179,911 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $252,257,000 after acquiring an additional 128,001 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in ExlService by 4.4% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,224,813 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $71,431,000 after purchasing an additional 51,490 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in ExlService by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,169,992 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $70,609,000 after purchasing an additional 47,514 shares in the last quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc boosted its holdings in ExlService by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 1,151,872 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $69,516,000 after purchasing an additional 50,674 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in ExlService by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 697,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $42,064,000 after purchasing an additional 8,565 shares in the last quarter. 92.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ExlService Company Profile

ExlService Holdings, Inc provides operations management and analytics services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers business process management (BPM) services to the insurance industry in the areas of claims processing, subrogation, premium and benefit administration, agency management, account reconciliation, policy research, underwriting support, new business processing, policy servicing, premium audit, surveys, billing and collection, commercial and residential survey, and customer services.

