Chelsea Counsel Co. Reduces Stake in ExxonMobil (NYSE:XOM)

Chelsea Counsel Co. lessened its stake in shares of ExxonMobil (NYSE:XOM) by 11.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,206 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 2,924 shares during the quarter. ExxonMobil comprises about 1.0% of Chelsea Counsel Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Chelsea Counsel Co.’s holdings in ExxonMobil were worth $1,857,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of XOM. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ExxonMobil by 3.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 309,411,379 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $24,978,780,000 after purchasing an additional 10,366,636 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors grew its holdings in shares of ExxonMobil by 7.0% in the second quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 31,570,269 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,548,668,000 after purchasing an additional 2,058,060 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of ExxonMobil by 6.1% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 27,892,268 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,286,658,000 after purchasing an additional 1,595,027 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in ExxonMobil by 1.6% during the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 23,551,940 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,930,784,000 after buying an additional 360,596 shares during the period. Finally, Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in ExxonMobil by 4.3% during the third quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 21,402,313 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,754,562,000 after buying an additional 878,857 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.12% of the company’s stock.

XOM stock traded up $1.80 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $74.61. 14,882,885 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,083,202. The stock has a market cap of $316,157.03, a PE ratio of 20.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.91. ExxonMobil has a fifty-two week low of $72.67 and a fifty-two week high of $89.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.82.

ExxonMobil (NYSE:XOM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $66.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.41 billion. ExxonMobil had a return on equity of 8.00% and a net margin of 7.61%. The business’s revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.41 earnings per share. equities research analysts predict that ExxonMobil will post 4.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 12th were given a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.13%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 9th. ExxonMobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 85.79%.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase set a $83.00 price objective on shares of ExxonMobil and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 27th. HSBC upgraded ExxonMobil from a “reduce” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $73.60 to $82.50 in a report on Thursday, March 15th. Societe Generale reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $87.00 target price on shares of ExxonMobil in a report on Tuesday, March 13th. Credit Suisse Group set a $80.00 target price on shares of ExxonMobil and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 9th. Finally, Goldman Sachs restated a “neutral” rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of ExxonMobil in a research note on Thursday, March 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. ExxonMobil has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $86.55.

ExxonMobil Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/Other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company also manufactures petroleum products; manufactures and markets commodity petrochemicals, including olefins, aromatics, polyethylene, and polypropylene plastics, as well as various specialty products; and transports and sells crude oil, natural gas, and petroleum products.

