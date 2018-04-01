FactSet Research Systems (FDS) Price Target Raised to $192.00

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) had its price objective lifted by Morgan Stanley from $186.00 to $192.00 in a research note released on Wednesday. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on FactSet Research Systems from $169.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research cut FactSet Research Systems from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, March 7th. Northcoast Research cut FactSet Research Systems from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. Piper Jaffray reissued a hold rating and set a $197.00 price objective on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo set a $185.00 price objective on FactSet Research Systems and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. FactSet Research Systems currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $192.00.

Get FactSet Research Systems alerts:

Shares of NYSE:FDS opened at $199.42 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $7,782.17, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.28, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.90. FactSet Research Systems has a 1-year low of $155.09 and a 1-year high of $217.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 2.64.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 27th. The business services provider reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $335.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $333.78 million. FactSet Research Systems had a return on equity of 54.00% and a net margin of 19.07%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.81 EPS. sell-side analysts expect that FactSet Research Systems will post 8.47 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 28th were paid a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 27th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.12%. FactSet Research Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.64%.

FactSet Research Systems announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, March 27th that authorizes the company to repurchase $300.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the business services provider to purchase up to 3.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, COO Mark J. Hale sold 48,001 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.43, for a total value of $9,524,838.43. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 6,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,243,759.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director James J. Mcgonigle sold 1,186 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.92, for a total value of $229,989.12. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 22,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,412,455.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 52,606 shares of company stock valued at $10,418,001. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of FactSet Research Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $195,000. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 723.4% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,021 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $197,000 after purchasing an additional 897 shares during the period. Visionary Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of FactSet Research Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of FactSet Research Systems in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Finally, Lake Street Advisors Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of FactSet Research Systems in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.98% of the company’s stock.

WARNING: “FactSet Research Systems (FDS) Price Target Raised to $192.00” was first reported by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this article on another website, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of United States and international copyright and trademark law. The original version of this article can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/01/factset-research-systems-fds-price-target-raised-to-192-00.html.

FactSet Research Systems Company Profile

Factset Research Systems Inc is engaged in providing integrated financial information and big data analytical applications for the global investment community. The Company’s segments include the U.S., Europe and Asia Pacific. The U.S. segment services finance professionals, including financial institutions throughout the Americas.

Receive News & Ratings for FactSet Research Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FactSet Research Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.