Family Legacy Inc. Takes $359,000 Position in AbbVie Inc. (ABBV)

Family Legacy Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 3,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $359,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Dock Street Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of AbbVie by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. Dock Street Asset Management Inc. now owns 80,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,817,000 after purchasing an additional 7,751 shares during the last quarter. Beaton Management Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AbbVie in the 2nd quarter worth about $528,000. Middleton & Co Inc MA raised its position in shares of AbbVie by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Middleton & Co Inc MA now owns 150,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,551,000 after purchasing an additional 10,086 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of AbbVie in the 3rd quarter worth about $544,418,000. Finally, Capital International Investors raised its position in shares of AbbVie by 137.7% in the 3rd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 7,854,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $697,989,000 after purchasing an additional 4,550,954 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.54% of the company’s stock.

ABBV has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets set a $84.00 price target on AbbVie and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Leerink Swann set a $106.00 price target on AbbVie and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. Vetr raised AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $113.08 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised AbbVie from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $108.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, Piper Jaffray reissued a “buy” rating on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.68.

AbbVie stock opened at $94.65 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $150,301.66, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.90, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.52. AbbVie Inc. has a 52-week low of $63.12 and a 52-week high of $125.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.07.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 26th. The company reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $7.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.53 billion. AbbVie had a return on equity of 158.15% and a net margin of 18.82%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.20 EPS. sell-side analysts expect that AbbVie Inc. will post 7.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.96 per share. This is an increase from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. This represents a $3.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.06%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 12th. AbbVie’s payout ratio is currently 50.71%.

AbbVie declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, February 15th that authorizes the company to buyback $10.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other AbbVie news, SVP Timothy J. Richmond sold 18,129 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.67, for a total transaction of $2,151,368.43. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 35,717 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,238,536.39. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO William J. Chase sold 70,928 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.18, for a total value of $8,311,343.04. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 203,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,833,357.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 211,197 shares of company stock valued at $24,585,575. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

About AbbVie

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a biologic therapy administered as a subcutaneous injection to treat autoimmune diseases; IMBRUVICA, an oral therapy for the treatment of patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia; and VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy, with or without ribavirin, for the treatment of adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C.

