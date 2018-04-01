Farmer Bros (NASDAQ:FARM) Downgraded by BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of Farmer Bros (NASDAQ:FARM) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Friday, March 23rd.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the company. Roth Capital restated a buy rating and issued a $41.00 target price on shares of Farmer Bros in a research note on Thursday, March 8th. TheStreet lowered Farmer Bros from a b- rating to a c rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Farmer Bros from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $36.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Farmer Bros has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $38.50.

NASDAQ:FARM opened at $30.20 on Friday. Farmer Bros has a 1-year low of $28.75 and a 1-year high of $37.35. The company has a market capitalization of $510.38, a PE ratio of 55.93 and a beta of 0.52.

Farmer Bros (NASDAQ:FARM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported ($1.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($1.27). The business had revenue of $167.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $161.62 million. Farmer Bros had a negative net margin of 2.98% and a positive return on equity of 4.43%. The firm’s revenue was up 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.20 earnings per share. sell-side analysts anticipate that Farmer Bros will post -0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Farmer Bros news, Director Jeanne Farmer Grossman sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.80, for a total transaction of $636,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,874 shares in the company, valued at $600,193.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Christopher P. Mottern acquired 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $30.26 per share, with a total value of $45,390.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 9.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Trigran Investments Inc. raised its stake in Farmer Bros by 2.5% during the third quarter. Trigran Investments Inc. now owns 999,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,825,000 after acquiring an additional 24,652 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Farmer Bros by 10.2% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 807,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,531,000 after acquiring an additional 75,024 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Farmer Bros by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 579,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,627,000 after acquiring an additional 12,046 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP raised its stake in Farmer Bros by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 320,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,301,000 after acquiring an additional 31,529 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Farmer Bros by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 236,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,610,000 after acquiring an additional 25,926 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.28% of the company’s stock.

Farmer Bros Company Profile

Farmer Bros. Co is a national coffee roaster, wholesaler and distributor of coffee, tea and culinary products. The Company offers private brand and consumer-branded coffee products to small independent restaurants and foodservice operators, and institutional buyers. Its product line includes organic, Direct Trade, Direct Trade Verified Sustainable (DTVS) coffees and other coffees, iced and hot teas, cappuccino, spices, and baking/biscuit mixes.

