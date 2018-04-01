Head to Head Review: Farmer Bros (NASDAQ:FARM) & The Competition

Farmer Bros (NASDAQ: FARM) is one of 7 publicly-traded companies in the “Miscellaneous food preparations & kindred products” industry, but how does it contrast to its rivals? We will compare Farmer Bros to related businesses based on the strength of its risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, earnings and institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Farmer Bros and its rivals revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Farmer Bros $541.50 million $24.40 million 43.14 Farmer Bros Competitors $1.93 billion $178.24 million 29.59

Farmer Bros’ rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Farmer Bros. Farmer Bros is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Volatility & Risk

Farmer Bros has a beta of 0.52, meaning that its share price is 48% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Farmer Bros’ rivals have a beta of 0.19, meaning that their average share price is 81% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

56.3% of Farmer Bros shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 56.0% of shares of all “Miscellaneous food preparations & kindred products” companies are owned by institutional investors. 9.2% of Farmer Bros shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 13.3% of shares of all “Miscellaneous food preparations & kindred products” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Farmer Bros and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Farmer Bros -2.98% 4.43% 2.25% Farmer Bros Competitors 7.42% 18.07% 9.85%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Farmer Bros and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Farmer Bros 0 0 2 0 3.00 Farmer Bros Competitors 17 114 154 4 2.50

Farmer Bros currently has a consensus target price of $39.75, suggesting a potential upside of 31.62%. As a group, “Miscellaneous food preparations & kindred products” companies have a potential downside of 4.24%. Given Farmer Bros’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Farmer Bros is more favorable than its rivals.

Summary

Farmer Bros rivals beat Farmer Bros on 7 of the 13 factors compared.

Farmer Bros Company Profile

Farmer Bros. Co. is a national coffee roaster, wholesaler and distributor of coffee, tea and culinary products. The Company offers private brand and consumer-branded coffee products to small independent restaurants and foodservice operators, and institutional buyers. Its product line includes organic, Direct Trade, Direct Trade Verified Sustainable (DTVS) coffees and other coffees, iced and hot teas, cappuccino, spices, and baking/biscuit mixes. Its primary brands include Farmer Brothers, Artisan Collection by Farmer Brothers, Superior and Metropolitan. Its Artisan coffee products include Direct Trade, Fair Trade Certified, Rainforest Alliance Certified organic blends. It sells whole bean and roast and ground flavored and unflavored coffee products under the Un Momento, Collaborative Coffee, Cain’s and McGarvey brands at retail. Its roast and ground coffee products are sold in traditional packaging, including bags and fractional packages, as well as single-serve packaging.

