FAT Brands (FAT) Receives Daily Coverage Optimism Rating of 0.03

News articles about FAT Brands (NASDAQ:FAT) have trended somewhat positive recently, according to Accern Sentiment Analysis. Accern rates the sentiment of press coverage by monitoring more than twenty million blog and news sources. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. FAT Brands earned a daily sentiment score of 0.03 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news stories about the company an impact score of 46.1379894174964 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the next few days.

Shares of FAT traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $6.87. 6,047 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,498. FAT Brands has a twelve month low of $6.65 and a twelve month high of $13.99.

The firm also recently declared a Not Available dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 28th.

About FAT Brands

FAT Brands Inc is a restaurant franchising company. The Company develops, markets, and acquires fast casual restaurant concepts around the world. As of March 26, 2017, the Company operated the Fatburger, Buffalo’s Cafe and Buffalo’s Express restaurant concepts. The Fatburger restaurant provides meals in the burger restaurant segment.

