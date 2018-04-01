Favorable Press Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact Innovative Industrial Properties (IIPR) Share Price

News headlines about Innovative Industrial Properties (NYSE:IIPR) have been trending positive on Sunday, Accern Sentiment Analysis reports. The research group identifies negative and positive news coverage by reviewing more than twenty million news and blog sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Innovative Industrial Properties earned a media sentiment score of 0.39 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news articles about the company an impact score of 45.4439533788529 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the next few days.

Here are some of the news articles that may have effected Accern’s rankings:

Get Innovative Industrial Properties alerts:

Shares of NYSE:IIPR opened at $26.75 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $170.18, a PE ratio of 39.93 and a beta of -0.63. Innovative Industrial Properties has a 52 week low of $15.72 and a 52 week high of $36.88.

Innovative Industrial Properties (NYSE:IIPR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 28th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $2.28 million for the quarter. Innovative Industrial Properties had a negative net margin of 1.12% and a negative return on equity of 0.12%. sell-side analysts forecast that Innovative Industrial Properties will post 1.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 29th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 28th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.74%. Innovative Industrial Properties’s payout ratio is currently 149.25%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on IIPR shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, December 25th. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective (up previously from $23.00) on shares of Innovative Industrial Properties in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This news story was first reported by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are reading this news story on another publication, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of international copyright & trademark laws. The correct version of this news story can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/01/favorable-news-coverage-somewhat-unlikely-to-affect-innovative-industrial-properties-iipr-stock-price-updated.html.

About Innovative Industrial Properties

Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc is focused on the acquisition, ownership and management of specialized industrial properties leased to state-licensed operators for their regulated medical-use cannabis facilities. The Company intends to acquire its properties through sale-leaseback transactions and third-party purchases.

Receive News & Ratings for Innovative Industrial Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovative Industrial Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.