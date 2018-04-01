Somewhat Favorable News Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact FedEx (NYSE:FDX) Stock Price

Media stories about FedEx (NYSE:FDX) have been trending somewhat positive recently, Accern Sentiment Analysis reports. The research firm identifies negative and positive media coverage by analyzing more than twenty million news and blog sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. FedEx earned a media sentiment score of 0.14 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned press coverage about the shipping service provider an impact score of 48.2436949609661 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the near future.

FDX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of FedEx to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of FedEx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $278.00 price target (up previously from $233.00) on shares of FedEx in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Cowen reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $280.00 price target (up previously from $240.00) on shares of FedEx in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of FedEx from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $281.51.

Shares of FDX stock traded up $5.31 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $240.11. 1,923,471 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,179,166. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.43. FedEx has a 12-month low of $182.89 and a 12-month high of $274.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $64,323.07, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.52, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.32.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 20th. The shipping service provider reported $3.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.11 by $0.61. The company had revenue of $16.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.17 billion. FedEx had a net margin of 6.99% and a return on equity of 21.65%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.35 earnings per share. equities analysts forecast that FedEx will post 15.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 12th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 9th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.83%. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.26%.

In other news, COO David J. Bronczek sold 46,555 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.49, for a total transaction of $11,894,336.95. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 48,562 shares in the company, valued at $12,407,105.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director David P. Steiner sold 3,016 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.05, for a total transaction of $802,406.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,040 shares in the company, valued at $4,267,442. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 8.45% of the company’s stock.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. The company's FedEx Express segment provides various shipping services for the delivery of packages and freight; international trade services specializing in customs brokerage, and ocean and air freight forwarding services; assistance with the customs-trade partnership against terrorism program; and customs clearance services, as well as an information tool that allows customers to track and manage imports.

