FedEx (NYSE:FDX) PT Lowered to $240.00 at Morgan Stanley

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) had its price target decreased by Morgan Stanley from $250.00 to $240.00 in a report published on Wednesday, March 21st. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the shipping service provider’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of FedEx from $314.00 to $306.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 21st. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of FedEx from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 21st. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of FedEx from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their price target for the company from $284.00 to $295.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 21st. JPMorgan Chase reiterated a buy rating and set a $315.00 price target on shares of FedEx in a research report on Monday, March 19th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of FedEx from $265.00 to $274.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, March 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. FedEx has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $281.51.

NYSE:FDX traded up $5.31 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $240.11. The stock had a trading volume of 1,923,471 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,179,166. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.37. FedEx has a one year low of $182.89 and a one year high of $274.66. The company has a market cap of $64,323.07, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.52, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.32.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 20th. The shipping service provider reported $3.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.11 by $0.61. The company had revenue of $16.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.17 billion. FedEx had a net margin of 6.99% and a return on equity of 21.65%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.35 EPS. equities research analysts expect that FedEx will post 15.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 9th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.83%. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.26%.

In related news, COO David J. Bronczek sold 46,555 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.49, for a total transaction of $11,894,336.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 48,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,407,105.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director David P. Steiner sold 3,016 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.05, for a total transaction of $802,406.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,267,442. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 8.45% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new position in FedEx in the 4th quarter worth about $125,000. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. purchased a new position in FedEx in the 3rd quarter worth about $132,000. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC purchased a new position in FedEx in the 3rd quarter worth about $136,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its stake in FedEx by 61.1% in the 3rd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 633 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $140,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. purchased a new position in FedEx in the 4th quarter worth about $144,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.68% of the company’s stock.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. The company's FedEx Express segment provides various shipping services for the delivery of packages and freight; international trade services specializing in customs brokerage, and ocean and air freight forwarding services; assistance with the customs-trade partnership against terrorism program; and customs clearance services, as well as an information tool that allows customers to track and manage imports.

