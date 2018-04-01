Ferrari (RACE) Getting Somewhat Positive Media Coverage, Report Shows

Media coverage about Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) has been trending somewhat positive recently, Accern reports. The research group identifies negative and positive news coverage by reviewing more than 20 million news and blog sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Ferrari earned a news sentiment score of 0.03 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned press coverage about the company an impact score of 45.9836424392575 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the near term.

Here are some of the media headlines that may have effected Accern’s rankings:

Get Ferrari alerts:

RACE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. UBS reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 target price (up previously from $129.00) on shares of Ferrari in a report on Monday, February 26th. Jefferies Group increased their target price on Ferrari to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised Ferrari from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $134.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, February 2nd. HSBC initiated coverage on Ferrari in a report on Monday, December 11th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Ferrari in a report on Monday, March 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $126.88.

Shares of Ferrari stock traded up $0.90 on Friday, reaching $120.52. 358,628 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 482,141. The company has a current ratio of 3.27, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $22,772.73, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.78, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.35. Ferrari has a 1-year low of $69.59 and a 1-year high of $131.20.

Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $840.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $869.74 million. Ferrari had a return on equity of 88.98% and a net margin of 15.74%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.69 earnings per share. sell-side analysts predict that Ferrari will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current year.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This article was first reported by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this article on another domain, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of U.S. & international copyright & trademark law. The legal version of this article can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/01/ferrari-race-getting-somewhat-positive-media-coverage-report-shows.html.

Ferrari Company Profile

Ferrari NV, known as New Business Netherlands NV, is an Italy-based company, incorporated in the Netherlands, that is engaged in designing, manufacturing and selling sports cars under the Ferrari brand. Its products include nine sports car models, including seven sports cars: 458 Italia, 488 GTB, 458 Spider, 488 Spider, F12 Berlinetta, 458 Speciale and 458 Speciale A; as well as two grand tourer (GT) cars: California T and FF.

Receive News & Ratings for Ferrari Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ferrari and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.