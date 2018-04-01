BidaskClub Downgrades Ferroglobe (NASDAQ:GSM) to Sell

BidaskClub lowered shares of Ferroglobe (NASDAQ:GSM) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Friday, March 23rd.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on GSM. Stifel Nicolaus set a $23.00 price objective on Ferroglobe and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. ValuEngine lowered Ferroglobe from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ferroglobe from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. B. Riley reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $20.00 price target (up previously from $16.00) on shares of Ferroglobe in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, Jefferies Group set a $18.00 price target on Ferroglobe and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $19.60.

Ferroglobe stock opened at $10.73 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,843.82, a PE ratio of 82.54 and a beta of 1.35. Ferroglobe has a one year low of $8.54 and a one year high of $17.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

Ferroglobe (NASDAQ:GSM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 26th. The basic materials company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $468.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $463.41 million. Ferroglobe had a net margin of 1.45% and a return on equity of 2.32%. Ferroglobe’s quarterly revenue was up 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.09) EPS. analysts anticipate that Ferroglobe will post 1.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in Ferroglobe by 108.3% during the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 10,385 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 5,400 shares during the last quarter. Invictus RG bought a new stake in Ferroglobe during the third quarter worth about $146,000. Caxton Associates LP purchased a new position in shares of Ferroglobe in the third quarter worth about $151,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ferroglobe by 30.6% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 15,912 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $209,000 after buying an additional 3,725 shares during the period. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP increased its holdings in shares of Ferroglobe by 77.1% in the third quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 15,913 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $209,000 after buying an additional 6,926 shares during the period. 41.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ferroglobe Company Profile

Ferroglobe PLC, formerly VeloNewco Limited, is engaged in silicon and specialty metals industry. The Company produces silicon metal and silicon- and manganese-based alloy, which serves customers in the chemical, aluminum, solar, steel and ductile iron foundry industries. It operates through two segments: Electrometallurgy and Energy.

