FICO (FICO) Earning Somewhat Favorable News Coverage, Analysis Shows

News stories about FICO (NYSE:FICO) have trended somewhat positive this week, according to Accern Sentiment Analysis. The research firm ranks the sentiment of media coverage by monitoring more than twenty million news and blog sources. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. FICO earned a daily sentiment score of 0.10 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news headlines about the technology company an impact score of 46.5146579274493 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the next few days.

Shares of NYSE:FICO traded up $1.86 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $169.37. 188,771 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 191,081. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. FICO has a 12 month low of $125.71 and a 12 month high of $179.58. The firm has a market cap of $5,093.46, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.56, a PEG ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 1.28.

FICO (NYSE:FICO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The technology company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.59. FICO had a return on equity of 30.96% and a net margin of 12.41%. The company had revenue of $235.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $235.04 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.03 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts predict that FICO will post 4.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on FICO. ValuEngine lowered FICO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded FICO from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $203.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Barclays boosted their price objective on FICO from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Stephens reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $154.00 price objective on shares of FICO in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. FICO currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $173.00.

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and data management products and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions. The company offers analytical solutions, credit scoring, and credit account management products and services to banks, credit reporting agencies, credit card processing agencies, insurers, retailers, healthcare organizations, and public agencies.

