Financial Survey: Ducommun (NYSE:DCO) vs. Its Rivals

Ducommun (NYSE: DCO) is one of 9 public companies in the “Aircraft parts & equipment, not elsewhere classified” industry, but how does it contrast to its competitors? We will compare Ducommun to related businesses based on the strength of its institutional ownership, dividends, valuation, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations and risk.

Risk and Volatility

Get Ducommun alerts:

Ducommun has a beta of 0.85, suggesting that its share price is 15% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Ducommun’s competitors have a beta of 0.95, suggesting that their average share price is 5% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Ducommun and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ducommun 0 1 3 0 2.75 Ducommun Competitors 35 373 559 12 2.56

Ducommun presently has a consensus price target of $37.00, suggesting a potential upside of 21.79%. As a group, “Aircraft parts & equipment, not elsewhere classified” companies have a potential upside of 3.90%. Given Ducommun’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Ducommun is more favorable than its competitors.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

82.5% of Ducommun shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 65.7% of shares of all “Aircraft parts & equipment, not elsewhere classified” companies are held by institutional investors. 8.2% of Ducommun shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 5.5% of shares of all “Aircraft parts & equipment, not elsewhere classified” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Ducommun and its competitors top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Ducommun $558.18 million $20.07 million 22.84 Ducommun Competitors $3.34 billion $299.73 million 23.69

Ducommun’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Ducommun. Ducommun is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares Ducommun and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ducommun 3.60% 6.82% 2.75% Ducommun Competitors 11.02% 11.40% 5.76%

Summary

Ducommun competitors beat Ducommun on 8 of the 13 factors compared.

About Ducommun

Ducommun Incorporated is a global provider of engineering and manufacturing services for various products and failure applications used primarily in the aerospace, defense, industrial, natural resources, medical and other industries. The Company is a solution-based provider, offering a range of value-added products and services in its primary businesses of electronics, structures and integrated solutions. The Company operates through two segments: Electronic Systems (ES) and Structural Systems (SS). The ES has over three product offerings in electronics manufacturing for various applications, including complex cable assemblies and interconnect systems, printed circuit board assemblies, and electronic, electromechanical and mechanical assemblies. The SS segment offers over three product offerings to support a customer base, including commercial aircraft, military fixed-wing aircraft, and military and commercial rotary-wing aircraft.

Receive News & Ratings for Ducommun Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ducommun and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.