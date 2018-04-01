Reviewing Kobe Steel (OTCMKTS:KBSTY) & The Competition

Kobe Steel (OTCMKTS: KBSTY) is one of 322 public companies in the “Private households” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its competitors? We will compare Kobe Steel to related companies based on the strength of its valuation, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, earnings and institutional ownership.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.0% of Kobe Steel shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 46.1% of shares of all “Private households” companies are owned by institutional investors. 0.9% of shares of all “Private households” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Kobe Steel and its competitors gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Kobe Steel $15.69 billion -$214.31 million -12.41 Kobe Steel Competitors $13.07 billion $1.03 billion 18.27

Kobe Steel has higher revenue, but lower earnings than its competitors. Kobe Steel is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares Kobe Steel and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kobe Steel 3.73% 3.47% 1.11% Kobe Steel Competitors 9.49% 10.92% 4.88%

Risk & Volatility

Kobe Steel has a beta of 1.44, indicating that its share price is 44% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Kobe Steel’s competitors have a beta of 0.89, indicating that their average share price is 11% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Kobe Steel and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Kobe Steel 0 0 0 0 N/A Kobe Steel Competitors 714 2104 1755 78 2.26

As a group, “Private households” companies have a potential downside of 1.51%. Given Kobe Steel’s competitors higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Kobe Steel has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Summary

Kobe Steel competitors beat Kobe Steel on 8 of the 10 factors compared.

About Kobe Steel

Kobe Steel, Ltd. is a steel manufacturer. The Company operates in eight business segments. The Iron and Steel segment manufactures and sells steel bars, stainless-steel products and titanium products. The Welding segment offers welding materials, welding robots, and conducts welding-related consulting business. The Aluminum and Copper segment offers rolled aluminum products, rolled copper products, aluminum alloy products, magnesium alloy products and others. The Machinery segment manufactures and sells various energy, chemical and nuclear power-related equipment, tire and rubber machine, resin equipment and others. The Engineering segment conducts engineering works and provides new transportation systems, disaster prevention products, chemical and food related equipment, among others. The Construction Machinery segment offers hydraulic and mini excavators, among others. The Electricity provides electricity. The Others segment operates real estate related business and others.

