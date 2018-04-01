Financial Comparison: Bright Horizons Family Solutions (BFAM) and Sports Direct Intl (SDISY)

Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE: BFAM) and Sports Direct Intl (OTCMKTS:SDISY) are both mid-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, valuation, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

99.0% of Bright Horizons Family Solutions shares are held by institutional investors. 2.9% of Bright Horizons Family Solutions shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Bright Horizons Family Solutions and Sports Direct Intl, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Bright Horizons Family Solutions 0 5 3 0 2.38 Sports Direct Intl 1 0 0 0 1.00

Bright Horizons Family Solutions currently has a consensus target price of $100.63, suggesting a potential upside of 0.91%. Given Bright Horizons Family Solutions’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Bright Horizons Family Solutions is more favorable than Sports Direct Intl.

Profitability

This table compares Bright Horizons Family Solutions and Sports Direct Intl’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bright Horizons Family Solutions 9.02% 20.69% 6.32% Sports Direct Intl N/A N/A N/A

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Bright Horizons Family Solutions and Sports Direct Intl’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bright Horizons Family Solutions $1.74 billion 3.35 $156.96 million $2.55 39.11 Sports Direct Intl $4.20 billion 0.67 $297.39 million $0.30 34.67

Sports Direct Intl has higher revenue and earnings than Bright Horizons Family Solutions. Sports Direct Intl is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Bright Horizons Family Solutions, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

Bright Horizons Family Solutions has a beta of 0.19, meaning that its stock price is 81% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sports Direct Intl has a beta of -0.27, meaning that its stock price is 127% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Bright Horizons Family Solutions beats Sports Direct Intl on 12 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Company Profile

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. is a provider of child care, early education and other services. The Company provides services under multi-year contracts with employers offering child care and other dependent care solutions as part of their employee benefits packages. Its segments include full service center-based care services, back-up dependent care services and other educational advisory services. Full service center-based care segment includes center-based child care, preschool and elementary education. Back-up dependent care segment includes center-based back-up child care, in-home well child care, in home mildly ill child care and adult/elder care. The Company’s other educational advisory services segment includes its college preparation and admissions advisory services, as well as tuition reimbursement administration and educational advising services. The Company operates over 300 nurseries in the United Kingdom and approximately 1,000 across the world.

Sports Direct Intl Company Profile

Sports Direct International plc, together with its subsidiaries, retails sports and leisure clothing, footwear, equipment, and accessories. It operates through four segments: UK Sports Retail, International Sports Retail, Brands, and Premium Lifestyle. The company is also involved in the wholesale distribution and sale of sports and leisure clothing, footwear, and equipment under company-owned or licensed brands; and licensing activities. It offers its products under its own brands, which include Dunlop, Slazenger, Everlast, Lonsdale, Karrimor, Antigua, Campri, Carlton, Donnay, Gelert, LA Gear, Lillywhites, Muddyfox, Nevica, No Fear, Silver Fox, Sondico, Title, USA PRO, Crafted, Fabric, Firetrap, Full Circle, Golddigga, Hot Tuna, Kangol, Rock & Rags, SoulCal, Soviet, and Voodoo Dolls; and third party brands. The company offers a range of sporting apparel, footwear, and equipment through SPORTSDIRECT.com. In addition, it operates 32 fitness gyms. The company operates 468 sports retail stores in the United Kingdom and 289 internationally. Sports Direct International plc was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Shirebrook, the United Kingdom.

