Financial Comparison: Nissan Motor (NSANY) versus Tata Motors (TTM)

Nissan Motor (OTCMKTS: NSANY) and Tata Motors (NYSE:TTM) are both large-cap auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, risk and dividends.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.1% of Nissan Motor shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 10.3% of Tata Motors shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Nissan Motor and Tata Motors’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nissan Motor $108.41 billion 0.37 $6.17 billion $2.61 7.92 Tata Motors $41.04 billion 0.43 $943.80 million $1.40 18.36

Nissan Motor has higher revenue and earnings than Tata Motors. Nissan Motor is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Tata Motors, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Nissan Motor and Tata Motors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nissan Motor 6.89% 13.75% 3.85% Tata Motors 3.92% 19.58% 4.69%

Risk and Volatility

Nissan Motor has a beta of 0.82, meaning that its share price is 18% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Tata Motors has a beta of 2.16, meaning that its share price is 116% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Nissan Motor pays an annual dividend of $0.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.9%. Tata Motors does not pay a dividend. Nissan Motor pays out 15.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Nissan Motor and Tata Motors, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Nissan Motor 0 0 1 0 3.00 Tata Motors 0 2 2 0 2.50

Tata Motors has a consensus target price of $30.00, indicating a potential upside of 16.73%. Given Tata Motors’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Tata Motors is more favorable than Nissan Motor.

Summary

Tata Motors beats Nissan Motor on 9 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Nissan Motor

Nissan Motor Co., Ltd. is engaged in manufacturing, sales and related business of automotive products and marine equipment. The Company’s segments include Automobile and Sales Financing. The Automobile business includes manufacturing and sales of vehicles and parts. The Sales financing business provides sales finance service and leasing to support sales activities of the automobile business. The Company manufactures vehicles in approximately 20 countries and areas around the world, including Japan. The Company offers products and services in over 160 countries and areas across the world. The Company sells approximately 60 models under the Nissan, Infiniti and Datsun brands. The Company has geographic operations in various countries, which include North America, Europe, Asia and Other overseas countries.

About Tata Motors

Tata Motors Limited designs, manufactures, and sells a range of automotive vehicles. It operates through Automotive Operations and All Other Operations segments. The company offers passenger cars, such as passenger cars; utility vehicles, including SUVs and multipurpose utility vehicles; light commercial vehicles comprising pickup trucks and small commercial vehicles; and medium and heavy commercial vehicles consisting of trucks, tractors, buses, tippers, multi-axle vehicles, dump trucks, tractor-trailers, mixers, and cargo vehicles, as well as related parts and accessories. It also manufactures engines for industrial and marine applications; aggregates, such as axles and transmissions for commercial vehicles; and factory automation equipment. The company is also involved in the provision of engineering and automotive solutions; construction equipment manufacturing; automotive vehicle components manufacturing and supply chain activities; machine tools and factory automation solutions; high-precision tooling, and plastic and electronic components for automotive and computer applications; and automotive retailing and service operations. In addition, it provides engineering and design services, product lifecycle management, and product-centric information technology services, as well as vehicle finance and insurance brokerage services. The company markets its products under the Nano, Indica, Tiago, Indigo, Tigor, Sumo, Sumo Grande, Safari, Safari Storme, Hexa, Aria, Zest, Bolt, and Venture brand names; alternative fuel vehicles under the Nano and Indigo brands; and premium performance cars under the Jaguar Land Rover brand name. Tata Motors Limited operates in India, China, the United Kingdom, the United States, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company was formerly known as Tata Engineering and Locomotive Company Limited and changed its name to Tata Motors Limited in July 2003. Tata Motors Limited was founded in 1945 and is based in Mumbai, India.

