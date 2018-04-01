Financial Comparison: Schneider National (SNDR) and Expeditors International of Washington (EXPD)

Schneider National (NYSE: SNDR) and Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) are both transportation companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, risk and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Schneider National and Expeditors International of Washington’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Schneider National 8.89% 10.24% 5.01% Expeditors International of Washington 7.07% 22.79% 14.87%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Schneider National and Expeditors International of Washington’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Schneider National $4.38 billion 1.05 $389.90 million $0.94 27.72 Expeditors International of Washington $6.92 billion 1.61 $489.34 million $2.48 25.52

Expeditors International of Washington has higher revenue and earnings than Schneider National. Expeditors International of Washington is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Schneider National, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

23.9% of Schneider National shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 91.7% of Expeditors International of Washington shares are owned by institutional investors. 43.5% of Schneider National shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.8% of Expeditors International of Washington shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

Schneider National pays an annual dividend of $0.24 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.9%. Expeditors International of Washington pays an annual dividend of $0.84 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.3%. Schneider National pays out 25.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Expeditors International of Washington pays out 33.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Expeditors International of Washington has increased its dividend for 23 consecutive years. Expeditors International of Washington is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Schneider National and Expeditors International of Washington, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Schneider National 1 3 7 0 2.55 Expeditors International of Washington 1 6 1 0 2.00

Schneider National currently has a consensus target price of $29.38, suggesting a potential upside of 12.72%. Expeditors International of Washington has a consensus target price of $62.57, suggesting a potential downside of 1.15%. Given Schneider National’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Schneider National is more favorable than Expeditors International of Washington.

Summary

Expeditors International of Washington beats Schneider National on 9 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

Schneider National Company Profile

Schneider National, Inc. is a provider of transportation, logistics and related services. The Company’s transportation solutions include one-way, intermodal, dedicated, bulk, transport management, trans loading services, international services and Schneider payment services. Its supply chain management and consulting services include logistics solution design, global supply chain services, enterprise and market entry assistance, and sourcing and compliance. Schneider Logistics is the subsidiary of the Company, which provides supply chain management technology, managed services, engineering services and freight payment. The Company operates approximately 10,000 tractors, around 28,800 trailers and around 14,300 containers. It has operations in around 36 locations in Canada, the United States and Mexico.

Expeditors International of Washington Company Profile

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. provides logistics services in the Americas, North Asia, South Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, such as ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, cargo insurance, cargo monitoring and tracking, and other logistics solutions. It acts as a freight consolidator or as an agent for the airline, which carries the shipment. The company also provides ancillary services that include preparation of shipping and customs documentation, packing, crating, insurance services, negotiation of letters of credit, and the preparation of documentation to comply with local export laws. Its customers include retailing and wholesaling, electronics, and industrial and manufacturing companies. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. was founded in 1979 and is headquartered in Seattle, Washington.

