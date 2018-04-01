tronc (TRNC) and The Competition Head to Head Contrast

tronc (NASDAQ: TRNC) is one of 12 public companies in the “Newspapers” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its rivals? We will compare tronc to related businesses based on the strength of its risk, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Risk and Volatility

tronc has a beta of 1.92, indicating that its stock price is 92% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, tronc’s rivals have a beta of 1.63, indicating that their average stock price is 63% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares tronc and its rivals revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio tronc $1.52 billion $5.53 million 15.20 tronc Competitors $4.45 billion $126.44 million 22.76

tronc’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than tronc. tronc is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

38.1% of tronc shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 50.0% of shares of all “Newspapers” companies are held by institutional investors. 41.2% of tronc shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 17.9% of shares of all “Newspapers” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares tronc and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets tronc 0.36% 53.46% 4.14% tronc Competitors 5.23% 9.64% 3.40%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for tronc and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score tronc 0 0 2 0 3.00 tronc Competitors 36 175 320 8 2.56

tronc presently has a consensus target price of $22.00, indicating a potential upside of 33.98%. As a group, “Newspapers” companies have a potential downside of 2.64%. Given tronc’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe tronc is more favorable than its rivals.

Summary

tronc beats its rivals on 7 of the 13 factors compared.

tronc Company Profile

tronc, Inc., formerly Tribune Publishing Company, is a media company. As of December 25, 2016, the Company operated over 150 titles in nine markets. Its portfolio of news and information brands are in markets, including Los Angeles and San Diego, California; Chicago, Illinois; Fort Lauderdale and Orlando, Florida; Baltimore, Maryland; Hartford, Connecticut; Allentown, Pennsylvania, and Newport News, Virginia. The Company also offers an array of customized marketing solutions, and publishes a number of niche products, including Hoy and El Sentinel. troncM’s media groups include the Chicago Tribune Media Group, the Los Angeles Times Media Group, the San Diego Media Group, the Sun Sentinel Media Group, the Orlando Sentinel Media Group, The Baltimore Sun Media Group, the Morning Call Media Group and the Daily Press Media Group. troncX consists of the Company’s digital revenues and related digital expenses from more than 130 digital platforms online and mobile applications.

