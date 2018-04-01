Reviewing Universal Stainless & Alloy Products (USAP) and Its Rivals

Universal Stainless & Alloy Products (NASDAQ: USAP) is one of 22 public companies in the “Blast furnaces & steel mills” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its peers? We will compare Universal Stainless & Alloy Products to related businesses based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, valuation, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, risk and profitability.

Risk and Volatility

Get Universal Stainless & Alloy Products alerts:

Universal Stainless & Alloy Products has a beta of 1.08, meaning that its stock price is 8% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Universal Stainless & Alloy Products’ peers have a beta of 1.56, meaning that their average stock price is 56% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Universal Stainless & Alloy Products and its peers revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Universal Stainless & Alloy Products $202.64 million $7.61 million N/A Universal Stainless & Alloy Products Competitors $12.28 billion $647.83 million 15.71

Universal Stainless & Alloy Products’ peers have higher revenue and earnings than Universal Stainless & Alloy Products.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations for Universal Stainless & Alloy Products and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Universal Stainless & Alloy Products 0 1 0 0 2.00 Universal Stainless & Alloy Products Competitors 303 899 1068 50 2.37

As a group, “Blast furnaces & steel mills” companies have a potential upside of 15.38%. Given Universal Stainless & Alloy Products’ peers stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Universal Stainless & Alloy Products has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Profitability

This table compares Universal Stainless & Alloy Products and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Universal Stainless & Alloy Products 4.09% 0.33% 0.20% Universal Stainless & Alloy Products Competitors 4.25% 10.75% 3.42%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

86.1% of Universal Stainless & Alloy Products shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 54.6% of shares of all “Blast furnaces & steel mills” companies are held by institutional investors. 11.6% of Universal Stainless & Alloy Products shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 9.4% of shares of all “Blast furnaces & steel mills” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Universal Stainless & Alloy Products peers beat Universal Stainless & Alloy Products on 10 of the 13 factors compared.

Universal Stainless & Alloy Products Company Profile

Universal Stainless & Alloy Products, Inc. manufactures and markets semi-finished and finished specialty steel products, including stainless steel, nickel alloys, tool steel and certain other alloyed steels. The Company’s manufacturing process involves melting, remelting, heat treating, hot and cold rolling, forging, machining and cold drawing of semi-finished and finished specialty steels. The Company also performs conversion services on materials supplied by customers. The Company’s manufacturing locations include Bridgeville and Titusville, Pennsylvania; Dunkirk, New York, and North Jackson, Ohio. The Company produce a range of specialty steel grades using several manufacturing processes, including argon oxygen decarburization (AOD), electro-slag remelted (ESR), vacuum induction melting (VIM) and vacuum-arc remelted (VAR). It manufactures its products within the product lines, including Stainless Steel, High-Strength Low Alloy Steel, Tool Steel and High-Temperature Alloy Steel.

Receive News & Ratings for Universal Stainless & Alloy Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal Stainless & Alloy Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.