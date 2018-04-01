HB Fuller (FUL) and Its Rivals Head-To-Head Contrast

HB Fuller (NYSE: FUL) is one of 2 public companies in the “Adhesives & sealants” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its rivals? We will compare HB Fuller to related businesses based on the strength of its valuation, institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings, risk and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares HB Fuller and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets HB Fuller 3.62% 11.97% 4.15% HB Fuller Competitors -0.44% 11.57% 6.06%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for HB Fuller and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score HB Fuller 0 3 4 0 2.57 HB Fuller Competitors 9 40 35 3 2.37

HB Fuller presently has a consensus price target of $61.60, indicating a potential upside of 23.87%. As a group, “Adhesives & sealants” companies have a potential upside of 33.19%. Given HB Fuller’s rivals higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe HB Fuller has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares HB Fuller and its rivals revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio HB Fuller $2.31 billion $58.24 million 19.89 HB Fuller Competitors $1.32 billion $34.66 million 23.35

HB Fuller has higher revenue and earnings than its rivals. HB Fuller is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Volatility and Risk

HB Fuller has a beta of 1.53, suggesting that its stock price is 53% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, HB Fuller’s rivals have a beta of 1.39, suggesting that their average stock price is 39% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

HB Fuller pays an annual dividend of $0.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.2%. HB Fuller pays out 24.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “Adhesives & sealants” companies pay a dividend yield of 1.2% and pay out 24.0% of their earnings in the form of a dividend. HB Fuller has increased its dividend for 48 consecutive years.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

93.8% of HB Fuller shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 81.3% of shares of all “Adhesives & sealants” companies are held by institutional investors. 3.5% of HB Fuller shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 2.8% of shares of all “Adhesives & sealants” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

HB Fuller beats its rivals on 9 of the 13 factors compared.

HB Fuller Company Profile

H.B. Fuller Company, together with its subsidiaries, formulates, manufactures, and markets adhesives, sealants, and other specialty chemical products worldwide. The company operates through six segments: Americas Adhesives; EIMEA (Europe, India, Middle East and Africa); Asia Pacific; Construction Products; Engineering Adhesives; and Royal Adhesives. It offers a range of specialty adhesives, such as thermoplastic, thermoset, reactive, water-based, and solvent-based products, as well as sealants, coatings, polymers, tapes, encapsulants, and additives for use in a range of commercial, industrial, and institutional applications; and caulks and sealants for the consumer market and professional trade. The company also provides industrial adhesives products for applications in various markets, including assembly, packaging, converting, nonwoven and hygiene, performance wood, flooring, textile, flexible packaging, graphic arts, envelope, transportation, electronics, medical, clean energy, appliance, heavy machinery, audio equipment, automotive, and structural markets. In addition, it offers adhesives, grouts, mortars, sealers, and levelers for tile setting; and duct sealants, weather barriers and fungicidal coatings, and block fillers for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and insulation applications. It serves manufacturers of food and beverages, hygiene products, clothing, appliances, electronics, automobiles, aerospace and defense, solar energy systems, filters, construction materials, wood flooring, furniture, cabinetry, windows, doors, tissue and towel, corrugation, tube winding, packaging, labels, and tapes. The company sells its products through direct sales force, distributors, wholesalers, and retailers. H.B. Fuller Company was founded in 1887 and is headquartered in Saint Paul, Minnesota.

