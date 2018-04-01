Analyzing Wesco Aircraft (WAIR) & Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (KTOS)

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ: KTOS) and Wesco Aircraft (NYSE:WAIR) are both small-cap aerospace companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability and valuation.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Kratos Defense & Security Solutions and Wesco Aircraft, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Kratos Defense & Security Solutions 0 4 5 0 2.56 Wesco Aircraft 0 5 1 0 2.17

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions currently has a consensus price target of $13.44, suggesting a potential upside of 30.66%. Wesco Aircraft has a consensus price target of $8.88, suggesting a potential downside of 13.41%. Given Kratos Defense & Security Solutions’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Kratos Defense & Security Solutions is more favorable than Wesco Aircraft.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

74.8% of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 89.6% of Wesco Aircraft shares are owned by institutional investors. 17.9% of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 10.3% of Wesco Aircraft shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility & Risk

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions has a beta of 1.85, indicating that its share price is 85% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Wesco Aircraft has a beta of 0.28, indicating that its share price is 72% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Kratos Defense & Security Solutions and Wesco Aircraft’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kratos Defense & Security Solutions $751.90 million 1.42 -$42.70 million $0.04 257.25 Wesco Aircraft $1.43 billion 0.71 -$237.34 million $0.59 17.37

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Wesco Aircraft. Wesco Aircraft is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Kratos Defense & Security Solutions and Wesco Aircraft’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kratos Defense & Security Solutions -5.68% 0.73% 0.31% Wesco Aircraft -17.26% 7.42% 2.96%

Summary

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions beats Wesco Aircraft on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Kratos Defense & Security Solutions

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. provides mission critical products, solutions, and services in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Kratos Government Solutions, Unmanned Systems, and Public Safety & Security. The Kratos Government Solutions segment offers microwave electronic products, satellite communications, training systems, modular systems, and defense and rocket support services. The Unmanned Systems segment provides unmanned aerial systems, and unmanned ground and seaborne systems. The Public Safety & Security segment designs, engineers, deploys, operates, integrates, maintains, and operates security and surveillance solutions for homeland security, public safety, critical infrastructure, government, and commercial customers. The company serves national security related agencies, the department of defense, intelligence agencies, and classified agencies, as well as international government agencies and domestic and international commercial customers. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

About Wesco Aircraft

Wesco Aircraft Holdings, Inc. is a distributor and provider of supply chain management services to the global aerospace industry. The Company operates through two segments: North America and Rest of World. As of September 30, 2016, the Company supplied over 565,000 active stock-keeping units (SKUs), including C-class hardware, chemicals, electronic components, bearings, tools and machined parts. The Company’s products include Hardware, Chemicals, Electronic Components, Bearings and Other Products. Its Services include Quality Assurance, Kitting and JIT Supply Chain Management. It caters to commercial, military and general aviation sectors, including the original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and their subcontractors, through which it supports various Western aircraft programs, and also sells products to airline-affiliated and independent maintenance, repair and overhaul (MRO) providers. It also services industrial customers.

