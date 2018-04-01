Financial Review: Hasbro (HAS) & Its Rivals

Hasbro (NASDAQ: HAS) is one of 6 publicly-traded companies in the “Games, toys, & childrens’ vehicles” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its rivals? We will compare Hasbro to similar businesses based on the strength of its institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, valuation, risk and profitability.

Dividends

Hasbro pays an annual dividend of $2.28 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.7%. Hasbro pays out 41.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “Games, toys, & childrens’ vehicles” companies pay a dividend yield of 2.7% and pay out 41.8% of their earnings in the form of a dividend.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Hasbro and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Hasbro 0 6 6 0 2.50 Hasbro Competitors 26 190 144 3 2.34

Hasbro presently has a consensus price target of $107.83, indicating a potential upside of 27.92%. As a group, “Games, toys, & childrens’ vehicles” companies have a potential upside of 48.04%. Given Hasbro’s rivals higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Hasbro has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

80.8% of Hasbro shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 46.0% of shares of all “Games, toys, & childrens’ vehicles” companies are held by institutional investors. 11.0% of Hasbro shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 7.8% of shares of all “Games, toys, & childrens’ vehicles” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Hasbro and its rivals gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Hasbro $5.21 billion $396.60 million 15.44 Hasbro Competitors $1.31 billion $62.16 million 13.58

Hasbro has higher revenue and earnings than its rivals. Hasbro is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Volatility and Risk

Hasbro has a beta of 0.82, suggesting that its share price is 18% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Hasbro’s rivals have a beta of 2.08, suggesting that their average share price is 108% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Hasbro and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hasbro 7.61% 36.36% 13.32% Hasbro Competitors -0.48% 6.79% 3.62%

Summary

Hasbro beats its rivals on 10 of the 13 factors compared.

About Hasbro

Hasbro, Inc. (Hasbro) is a play and entertainment company. The Company’s operating segments include the U.S. and Canada, International, and Entertainment and Licensing. From toys and games to content development, including television programming, motion pictures, digital gaming and a consumer products licensing program, Hasbro fulfills the fundamental need for play and connection for children and families around the world. The Company’s U.S. and Canada segment is engaged in the marketing and sale of its products in the United States and Canada. The International segment is engaged in the marketing and sale of the Company’s product categories to retailers and wholesalers in most countries in Europe, Latin and South America, and the Asia Pacific region and through distributors in those countries where it has no direct presence. The Entertainment and Licensing segment includes the Company’s consumer products licensing, digital gaming, television and movie entertainment operations.

