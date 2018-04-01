Financial Review: Himax Technologies (HIMX) and Analog Devices (ADI)

Himax Technologies (NASDAQ: HIMX) and Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, valuation, risk and dividends.

Valuation and Earnings

Get Himax Technologies alerts:

This table compares Himax Technologies and Analog Devices’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Himax Technologies $685.17 million 1.55 $27.96 million $0.16 38.50 Analog Devices $5.11 billion 6.60 $727.25 million $4.72 19.31

Analog Devices has higher revenue and earnings than Himax Technologies. Analog Devices is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Himax Technologies, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

Himax Technologies pays an annual dividend of $0.23 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.7%. Analog Devices pays an annual dividend of $1.92 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.1%. Himax Technologies pays out 143.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Analog Devices pays out 40.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Himax Technologies and Analog Devices, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Himax Technologies 3 5 6 0 2.21 Analog Devices 0 5 18 0 2.78

Himax Technologies currently has a consensus price target of $10.43, suggesting a potential upside of 69.37%. Analog Devices has a consensus price target of $101.14, suggesting a potential upside of 10.98%. Given Himax Technologies’ higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Himax Technologies is more favorable than Analog Devices.

Risk and Volatility

Himax Technologies has a beta of 0.52, indicating that its share price is 48% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Analog Devices has a beta of 1.25, indicating that its share price is 25% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

33.2% of Himax Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 88.6% of Analog Devices shares are held by institutional investors. 31.5% of Himax Technologies shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.1% of Analog Devices shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Himax Technologies and Analog Devices’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Himax Technologies 4.08% 6.41% 3.76% Analog Devices 13.80% 18.78% 8.46%

Summary

Analog Devices beats Himax Technologies on 12 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

Himax Technologies Company Profile

Himax Technologies, Inc. is a fabless semiconductor solution provider. The Company is engaged in display driver integrated circuits (IC) and timing controllers used in televisions, laptops, monitors, mobile phones, tablets, digital cameras, car navigation and other consumer electronics devices. The Company operates through two segments: Driver IC and Non-driver products. In addition, the Company designs and provides controllers for touch sensor displays, liquid crystal on silicon micro-displays used in palm-size projectors and head-mounted displays, light-emitting diode driver ICs, power management ICs, scaler products for monitors and projectors, video processing IC solutions and silicon IPs. It also offers digital camera solutions, including complementary metal-oxide-semiconductor image sensors and wafer level optics, which are used in a range of applications, such as mobile phone, tablet, laptop, televisions, personal computer camera, automobile, security and medical devices.

Analog Devices Company Profile

Analog Devices, Inc. designs, manufactures, and markets a portfolio of solutions that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technology, including integrated circuits (ICs), algorithms, software, and subsystems. It offers data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; high-performance amplifiers to condition analog signals; and radio frequency ICs to support cellular infrastructure. The company also provides MEMS technology solutions, including accelerometers used to sense acceleration, gyroscopes to sense rotation, and inertial measurement units to sense multiple degrees of freedom. In addition, it offers isolators for various applications, such as universal serial bus isolation in patient monitors; and smart metering and satellite applications. Further, the company provides power management and reference products; and digital signal processing products for high-speed numeric calculations. Its products are used in electronic equipment, including industrial process control systems, medical imaging equipment, factory automation systems, patient monitoring devices, instrumentation and measurement systems, wireless infrastructure equipment, energy management systems, networking equipment, aerospace and defense electronics, optical systems, automobiles, and portable electronic devices. The company serves clients in industrial, automotive, consumer, and communications markets through a direct sales force, third-party distributors, and independent sales representatives in the United States, rest of North/South America, Europe, Japan, China, and rest of Asia, as well as through its Website. It has a collaboration with TriLumina Corp. to provide illuminator modules for automotive flash LiDAR systems. Analog Devices, Inc. was founded in 1965 and is headquartered in Norwood, Massachusetts.

Receive News & Ratings for Himax Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Himax Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.