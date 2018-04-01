Financial Review: Immersion (IMMR) versus iPass (IPAS)

iPass (NASDAQ: IPAS) and Immersion (NASDAQ:IMMR) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

Get iPass alerts:

This is a breakdown of current ratings for iPass and Immersion, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score iPass 0 0 5 0 3.00 Immersion 0 0 5 0 3.00

iPass currently has a consensus price target of $2.22, suggesting a potential upside of 484.21%. Immersion has a consensus price target of $13.25, suggesting a potential upside of 10.88%. Given iPass’ higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe iPass is more favorable than Immersion.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

17.9% of iPass shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 79.2% of Immersion shares are held by institutional investors. 5.7% of iPass shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 7.2% of Immersion shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility & Risk

iPass has a beta of -0.02, indicating that its share price is 102% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Immersion has a beta of 1.63, indicating that its share price is 63% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares iPass and Immersion’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio iPass $54.40 million 0.49 -$20.55 million ($0.31) -1.23 Immersion $35.01 million 10.06 -$45.29 million ($1.19) -10.04

iPass has higher revenue and earnings than Immersion. Immersion is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than iPass, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares iPass and Immersion’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets iPass -37.78% -282.05% -88.85% Immersion -129.35% -146.48% -50.19%

iPass Company Profile

iPass Inc. (iPass), is a provider of global mobile connectivity, offering wireless fidelity (Wi-Fi) on mobile devices. The Company, through its Mobile Connectivity Services segment, offers a cloud-based solution allowing its customers and their users’ access to its global Wi-Fi network to stay connected to the people and information. The Company has categorized its services into two approaches: Enterprise and Strategic Partnerships. Enterprise, formerly Open Mobile Enterprise (OME), focuses on providing mobile connectivity solutions to enterprises, from large to small. Strategic Partnerships, formerly Open Mobile Exchange (OMX), is executed through business development deals intended to open channel distributions for its product to reach the consumer market. Strategic Partnerships include global Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEMs), programs, including credit card companies, software product and service providers, and communication companies.

Immersion Company Profile

Immersion Corporation creates, designs, develops, and licenses haptic technologies in North America, Europe, and Asia. Its technologies allow people to use their sense of touch when they engage with various digital products. The company offers TouchSense Lite and TouchSense Premium toolkits that enable original equipment manufacturers and their suppliers to add customized haptic technologies to their own branded devices and other products. It also provides TouchSense Software Development Kits, which consist of design tools, integration software, and effect libraries that allow for the design, encoding, and playback of tactile effects in mobile content, including games, ads, and video. In addition, the company offers TouchSense Force, which comprises design tools, APIs, reference designs, and firmware for the PC/Console gaming/virtual reality markets. Further, the company licenses its patents to implement the licensed software to customers. Additionally, it provides engineering and integration services, design kits for prototyping, authoring tools, application programming interfaces, and platform independent solutions. The company offers its products to mobile communications, wearables, and consumer electronics; console and PC gaming; automotive; and medical markets. Immersion Corporation was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

Receive News & Ratings for iPass Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iPass and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.