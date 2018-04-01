Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLF) saw a large decline in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 59,475,719 shares, a decline of 13.4% from the February 28th total of 68,645,618 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 56,422,785 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.1 days.

NYSEARCA:XLF opened at $27.57 on Friday. Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund has a fifty-two week low of $22.89 and a fifty-two week high of $30.33.

Get Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund alerts:

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 21st. Investors of record on Monday, March 19th were paid a dividend of $0.1046 per share. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 16th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in XLF. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 174,803 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,521,000 after buying an additional 15,226 shares in the last quarter. BB&T Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund by 18.2% during the 3rd quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 252,203 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,521,000 after buying an additional 38,756 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 114,537 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,962,000 after buying an additional 4,619 shares in the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp lifted its stake in shares of Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 47,341 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,224,000 after buying an additional 2,049 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI lifted its stake in shares of Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund by 61.1% during the 3rd quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 280,111 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,244,000 after buying an additional 106,198 shares in the last quarter.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This piece was first posted by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this piece on another domain, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of US & international copyright and trademark legislation. The correct version of this piece can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/01/financial-select-sector-spdr-fund-xlf-sees-large-decline-in-short-interest.html.

About Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund

The Fund seeks to provide investors with a low-cost passive approach for investing in a portfolio of equity securities of firms as represented by the Financial Select Sector Index.

Receive News & Ratings for Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.