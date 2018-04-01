Financial Survey: J. Alexander’s (JAX) and Its Rivals

J. Alexander’s (NYSE: JAX) is one of 56 public companies in the “Eating places” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its rivals? We will compare J. Alexander’s to similar companies based on the strength of its valuation, dividends, risk, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

70.9% of J. Alexander’s shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 67.4% of shares of all “Eating places” companies are owned by institutional investors. 13.7% of J. Alexander’s shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 17.1% of shares of all “Eating places” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for J. Alexander’s and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score J. Alexander’s 0 0 0 0 N/A J. Alexander’s Competitors 514 2613 2936 118 2.43

As a group, “Eating places” companies have a potential upside of 11.16%. Given J. Alexander’s’ rivals higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe J. Alexander’s has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares J. Alexander’s and its rivals revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio J. Alexander’s $233.26 million $7.33 million 21.60 J. Alexander’s Competitors $1.94 billion $187.86 million 18.16

J. Alexander’s’ rivals have higher revenue and earnings than J. Alexander’s. J. Alexander’s is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Risk & Volatility

J. Alexander’s has a beta of 0.12, indicating that its share price is 88% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, J. Alexander’s’ rivals have a beta of 0.59, indicating that their average share price is 41% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares J. Alexander’s and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets J. Alexander’s 3.14% 7.10% 4.72% J. Alexander’s Competitors 3.91% -3.22% 5.31%

Summary

J. Alexander’s rivals beat J. Alexander’s on 7 of the 10 factors compared.

J. Alexander’s Company Profile

J. Alexander’s Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates three complementary dining restaurant concepts: J. Alexander’s, Redlands Grill and Stoney River Steakhouse and Grill (Stoney River). The Company is engaged in providing contemporary American cuisines. J. Alexander’s is an upscale dining restaurant offering a contemporary American menu. J. Alexander’s menu features rib of beef; hardwood-grilled steaks, seafood and chicken; pasta; salads; soups; and assorted sandwiches, appetizers and desserts. Stoney River’s menu features its Coffee-Cured Filet Mignon made with select tenderloin, as well as other beef options. On Sundays, Redlands Grill offers a selection of made-from-scratch brunch items, including Belgian waffles, eggs benedict, huevos ranchero, quiche, omelettes, and lemon and ricotta hotcakes. The Redlands Grill on West End also has a wine program that offers over 35 wines by the glass and maintains over 140 bottles.

