Financial Survey: Monsanto (MON) & Cosan (CZZ)

Monsanto (NYSE: MON) and Cosan (NYSE:CZZ) are both basic materials companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, valuation, risk, institutional ownership, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Dividends

Get Monsanto alerts:

Monsanto pays an annual dividend of $2.16 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.9%. Cosan pays an annual dividend of $0.08 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.8%. Monsanto pays out 39.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Cosan pays out 24.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

76.3% of Monsanto shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 23.5% of Cosan shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.8% of Monsanto shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings for Monsanto and Cosan, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Monsanto 0 7 3 0 2.30 Cosan 0 2 1 0 2.33

Monsanto presently has a consensus target price of $127.25, suggesting a potential upside of 9.05%. Cosan has a consensus target price of $13.00, suggesting a potential upside of 25.12%. Given Cosan’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Cosan is more favorable than Monsanto.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Monsanto and Cosan’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Monsanto $14.64 billion 3.51 $2.26 billion $5.50 21.22 Cosan $4.25 billion 0.65 $172.57 million $0.33 31.48

Monsanto has higher revenue and earnings than Cosan. Monsanto is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Cosan, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

Monsanto has a beta of 0.95, suggesting that its stock price is 5% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Cosan has a beta of 2.31, suggesting that its stock price is 131% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Monsanto and Cosan’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Monsanto 16.38% 40.13% 11.53% Cosan 4.03% 5.68% 1.73%

Summary

Monsanto beats Cosan on 11 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Monsanto

Monsanto Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides agricultural products for farmers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Seeds and Genomics, and Agricultural Productivity. The Seeds and Genomics segment produces row crop seeds, including corn, soybean, cotton, and canola seeds under the DEKALB, Asgrow, and Deltapine brands; and vegetable seeds, such as tomato, pepper, melon, cucumber, squash, beans, broccoli, onions, lettuce, and others under the Seminis and De Ruiter brands. It also develops biotechnology traits that assist farmers in controlling insects and weeds in corn, soybean, and cotton crops under the SmartStax, YieldGard, YieldGard VT Triple, VT Triple PRO, and VT Double PRO brands; Intacta RR2 PRO brand; Bollgard and Bollgard II brands; Roundup Ready and Roundup Ready 2 Yield brands; and Roundup Ready 2 Xtend and Bollgard II XtendFlex brands. In addition, this segment licenses a range of germplasm and trait technologies to large and small seed companies. The Agricultural Productivity segment manufactures and sells herbicides for nonselective agricultural and residential lawn and garden applications for weed control under the Roundup brand name; and herbicides for selective agricultural applications for weed control under the XtendiMax brand name. The company markets its products through distributors, independent retailers and dealers, agricultural cooperatives, plant raisers, and agents, as well as directly to farmers. The company was formerly known as Monsanto Ag Company and changed its name to Monsanto Company in March 2000. Monsanto Company was founded in 2000 and is based in St. Louis, Missouri.

About Cosan

Cosan Limited (Cosan) is a holding company. The Company’s segments include Raizen Energia, Raizen Combustiveis, COMGAS, Cosan Logistica, Lubricants and Other business. The Company’s other business include other investments, in addition to the corporate activities. The Company offers Logistics services, including transportation, port loading and storage of sugar, leasing or lending of locomotives, wagons and other railway equipment, through its subsidiaries Rumo Logistica Operadora Multimodal S.A. (Rumo), logistic segment (Logistic). The Company is also engaged in production and distribution of lubricants, through its indirect subsidiaries Cosan Lubrificantes e Especialidades S.A. (Moove) and Comma Oil & Chemicals Ltd. (Comma), under the Mobil licensed trademark in Brazil, Bolivia, Uruguay and Paraguay, in addition to the European and Asian market using the Comma brand and corporate activities (Lubricants).

Receive News & Ratings for Monsanto Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monsanto and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.