Financial Survey: Veolia Environnement (VEOEY) vs. Aqua America (WTR)

Veolia Environnement (OTCMKTS: VEOEY) and Aqua America (NYSE:WTR) are both utilities companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, risk and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Veolia Environnement and Aqua America, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Veolia Environnement 0 2 3 0 2.60 Aqua America 0 4 3 0 2.43

Aqua America has a consensus price target of $38.20, indicating a potential upside of 12.16%. Given Aqua America’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Aqua America is more favorable than Veolia Environnement.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Veolia Environnement and Aqua America’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Veolia Environnement $28.38 billion 0.47 $453.66 million $1.22 19.46 Aqua America $809.53 million 7.48 $239.73 million $1.37 24.86

Veolia Environnement has higher revenue and earnings than Aqua America. Veolia Environnement is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Aqua America, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

Veolia Environnement pays an annual dividend of $0.71 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.0%. Aqua America pays an annual dividend of $0.82 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.4%. Veolia Environnement pays out 58.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Aqua America pays out 59.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Aqua America has raised its dividend for 10 consecutive years. Veolia Environnement is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.4% of Veolia Environnement shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 53.9% of Aqua America shares are held by institutional investors. 1.0% of Veolia Environnement shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.3% of Aqua America shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Veolia Environnement and Aqua America’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Veolia Environnement N/A N/A N/A Aqua America 29.61% 12.68% 3.81%

Risk and Volatility

Veolia Environnement has a beta of 0.52, indicating that its stock price is 48% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Aqua America has a beta of 0.48, indicating that its stock price is 52% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Aqua America beats Veolia Environnement on 8 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

Veolia Environnement Company Profile

Veolia Environnement S.A. provides a range of environmental services worldwide. It operates through Water, Waste, and Energy businesses. The Water business integrates drinking water and wastewater activities, such as water distribution and collection, water and wastewater treatment and supply, industrial process water, wastewater sludge management, and recycling and reuse solutions, as well as construction of water treatment plant. It also manufactures water treatment equipment and technologies. The Waste business collects, sorts, processes, disposes, and recycles household, commercial, and industrial wastes. The Energy business produces renewable energy comprising heat and electricity produced from waste and biomass; heat from data centers, wastewater calories, and industrial companies; and develops a range of energy management activities, including heating and cooling networks, thermal and multi-technical services, industrial utilities, installation and maintenance of production equipment, and integration services for the management of buildings. The company was formerly known as Vivendi Environnement and changed its name to Veolia Environnement S.A. in 2003. Veolia Environnement S.A. was founded in 1853 and is headquartered in Paris, France.

Aqua America Company Profile

Aqua America, Inc. is a holding company. The Company is engaged in providing water or wastewater services concentrated in Pennsylvania, Ohio, Texas, Illinois, North Carolina, New Jersey, Indiana and Virginia. The Company is the holding company for its primary subsidiary, Aqua Pennsylvania, Inc. Its market-based activities are conducted through Aqua Resources, Inc. (Aqua Resources) and Aqua Infrastructure, LLC (Aqua Infrastructure). Aqua Resources, Inc. provides water and wastewater service through operating and maintenance contracts with municipal authorities and other parties close to its utility companies’ service territories, and offers, through a third party, water and sewer line repair service and protection solutions to households. Aqua Infrastructure provides non-utility raw water supply services for firms in the natural gas drilling industry. The Company owns several wastewater collection systems that convey the wastewater to a municipally-owned facility for treatment.

