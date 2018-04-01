FinCoin (FNC) Price Hits $0.0042 on Top Exchanges

FinCoin (CURRENCY:FNC) traded 24% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on April 1st. In the last week, FinCoin has traded down 24.8% against the US dollar. One FinCoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0042 or 0.00000064 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. FinCoin has a market cap of $53,752.00 and approximately $3.00 worth of FinCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Jiyo (JIYO) traded down 15.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001870 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0710 or 0.00001095 BTC.

YashCoin (YASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001703 BTC.

MagicCoin (MAGE) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001720 BTC.

Grimcoin (GRIM) traded up 118.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000088 BTC.

GlassCoin (GLS) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0844 or 0.00001301 BTC.

BriaCoin (BRIA) traded down 19.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00003707 BTC.

Catcoin (CAT) traded 10.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0177 or 0.00000273 BTC.

Allion (ALL) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0139 or 0.00000214 BTC.

Money ($$$) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000024 BTC.

FinCoin Profile

FinCoin (FNC) is a coin. Its launch date was March 22nd, 2017. FinCoin’s total supply is 1,812,878,667 coins and its circulating supply is 12,878,667 coins. The official website for FinCoin is fincoin.co.

FinCoin Coin Trading

FinCoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin. It is not presently possible to buy FinCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade FinCoin must first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy FinCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

