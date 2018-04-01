FinnCap Trims Alumasc Group (LON:ALU) Target Price to GBX 190

Alumasc Group (LON:ALU) had its price target reduced by FinnCap from GBX 225 ($3.11) to GBX 190 ($2.63) in a research report issued on Wednesday, March 14th. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. FinnCap’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 51.39% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 235 ($3.25) price target on shares of Alumasc Group in a report on Wednesday, January 10th.

Shares of LON ALU remained flat at $GBX 125.50 ($1.73) during midday trading on Wednesday. Alumasc Group has a one year low of GBX 115 ($1.59) and a one year high of GBX 195 ($2.69).

In other news, insider G Paul Hooper acquired 4,702 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 129 ($1.78) per share, with a total value of £6,065.58 ($8,380.19). Also, insider Richard Saville acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 166 ($2.29) per share, with a total value of £16,600 ($22,934.51). In the last three months, insiders have acquired 43,273 shares of company stock valued at $6,366,483.

About Alumasc Group

The Alumasc Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells building products in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, the Middle East, the Far East, and internationally. The company offers solar shading and architectural screening products; roofing and walling products, including waterproofing systems for flat roofs and exterior wall insulation systems, as well as roofing support services; and water management solutions to manage and attenuate water originating inside or outside of the buildings.

