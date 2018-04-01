Sopheon (SPE) PT Raised to GBX 1,000 at FinnCap

Sopheon (LON:SPE) had its price objective increased by FinnCap from GBX 620 ($8.57) to GBX 1,000 ($13.82) in a research report report published on Thursday, March 22nd. The firm currently has a corporate rating on the stock.

LON SPE opened at GBX 735 ($10.15) on Thursday. Sopheon has a 12 month low of GBX 320 ($4.42) and a 12 month high of GBX 708 ($9.78).

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 7th will be issued a GBX 2.50 ($0.03) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 7th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.36%.

About Sopheon

Sopheon plc is a United Kingdom-based company, which is engaged in the provision of software and services in the product lifecycle management (PLM) market. The Company operates in two segments: North America and Europe. Its Accolade solution provides integrated support for innovation planning, roadmapping, idea and concept development, process, project, portfolio, resource and in-market management.

