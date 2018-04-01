FinnCap reissued their corporate rating on shares of Avesoro Resources (LON:ASO) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 14th.

ASO has been the subject of several other research reports. Numis Securities reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a GBX 4.20 ($0.06) price target on shares of Avesoro Resources in a report on Friday, December 15th. Beaufort Securities initiated coverage on Avesoro Resources in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. They set a speculative buy rating for the company. Finally, Shore Capital reissued an under review rating on shares of Avesoro Resources in a research note on Sunday, November 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 4.20 ($0.06).

Get Avesoro Resources alerts:

Shares of LON ASO remained flat at $GBX 225 ($3.11) during midday trading on Wednesday. Avesoro Resources has a one year low of GBX 170 ($2.35) and a one year high of GBX 285 ($3.94).

WARNING: This piece was originally posted by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this piece on another site, it was stolen and republished in violation of international copyright & trademark laws. The legal version of this piece can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/01/finncap-reaffirms-corporate-rating-for-avesoro-resources-aso-updated-updated.html.

About Avesoro Resources

Avesoro Resources Inc engages in the exploration, development, and operation of gold assets in West Africa. The company primarily owns interest in the New Liberty gold mine located in Liberia. It also has a gold exploration permit in Cameroon. The company was formerly known as Aureus Mining Inc and changed its name to Avesoro Resources Inc in December 2016.

Receive News & Ratings for Avesoro Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avesoro Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.