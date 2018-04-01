FinnCap Reaffirms “Corporate” Rating for Chariot Oil & Gas (CHAR)

FinnCap restated their corporate rating on shares of Chariot Oil & Gas (LON:CHAR) in a research report report published on Wednesday. They currently have a GBX 39 ($0.54) price objective on the stock.

Separately, Peel Hunt reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a GBX 20 ($0.28) price objective on shares of Chariot Oil & Gas in a report on Monday, January 8th.

CHAR stock opened at GBX 12.98 ($0.18) on Wednesday. Chariot Oil & Gas has a 1-year low of GBX 9.25 ($0.13) and a 1-year high of GBX 23.88 ($0.33).

About Chariot Oil & Gas

Chariot Oil & Gas Limited is an oil and gas exploration company. The Company has two reportable segments: exploration for oil and gas, and corporate costs. The Company has interests in approximately two licenses offshore Morocco; Rabat Deep (approximately 50% (operator), 25% Woodside, 25% Office National des Hydrocarbures et des Mines (ONHYM) (carried interest), and Mohammedia (approximately 75% Chariot (operator), 25% ONHYM (carried interest)).

