First Capital Advisors Group LLC. Sells 1,579 Shares of AT&T (T)

First Capital Advisors Group LLC. cut its stake in AT&T (NYSE:T) by 8.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,359 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,579 shares during the quarter. First Capital Advisors Group LLC.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $675,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vicus Capital grew its position in AT&T by 20.3% during the fourth quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 158,111 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,147,000 after buying an additional 26,693 shares in the last quarter. St. Louis Trust Co grew its position in AT&T by 50.5% during the fourth quarter. St. Louis Trust Co now owns 8,620 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $335,000 after buying an additional 2,894 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in AT&T during the fourth quarter worth about $18,337,000. Argyle Capital Management Inc. grew its position in AT&T by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Argyle Capital Management Inc. now owns 124,162 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,827,000 after buying an additional 4,821 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Brown Inc. grew its position in AT&T by 16.7% during the fourth quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 37,949 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,405,000 after buying an additional 5,435 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.94% of the company’s stock.

Get AT&T alerts:

In related news, CEO John Donovan bought 27,997 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $35.68 per share, with a total value of $998,932.96. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 179,834 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,416,477.12. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard W. Fisher bought 2,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $38.10 per share, with a total value of $99,060.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 2,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $99,060. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

NYSE T opened at $35.65 on Friday. AT&T has a 1-year low of $32.55 and a 1-year high of $41.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $218,855.36, a PE ratio of 11.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.39.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The technology company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.13. AT&T had a return on equity of 14.55% and a net margin of 18.34%. The company had revenue of $41.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.21 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.66 EPS. AT&T’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts forecast that AT&T will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on T shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AT&T from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 12th. HSBC upgraded AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $34.90 to $41.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Vetr raised AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.38 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on AT&T from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.70.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “First Capital Advisors Group LLC. Sells 1,579 Shares of AT&T (T)” was originally published by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this news story on another publication, it was stolen and reposted in violation of international trademark and copyright legislation. The correct version of this news story can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/01/first-capital-advisors-group-llc-sells-1579-shares-of-att-t.html.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T Inc provides communications and digital entertainment services. The company operates through four segments: Business Solutions, Entertainment Group, Consumer Mobility, and International. The Business Solutions segment offers wireless services, strategic services, legacy voice, data services, wireless equipment, and other services to multinational companies, governmental and wholesale customers, and individual subscribers.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding T? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AT&T (NYSE:T).

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.