First Data (FDC) Receives Daily Media Sentiment Score of 0.06

Media coverage about First Data (NYSE:FDC) has trended somewhat positive recently, Accern Sentiment reports. The research group identifies positive and negative press coverage by analyzing more than twenty million blog and news sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. First Data earned a news impact score of 0.06 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news articles about the business services provider an impact score of 46.1035560381336 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the next few days.

Here are some of the media stories that may have impacted Accern Sentiment’s analysis:

Shares of FDC stock traded up $0.17 on Friday, reaching $16.00. 8,899,539 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,362,719. The company has a market cap of $14,819.49, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.50, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98. First Data has a 1-year low of $14.67 and a 1-year high of $19.23.

First Data (NYSE:FDC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 12th. The business services provider reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44. First Data had a return on equity of 24.96% and a net margin of 12.16%. The business had revenue of $3.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.11 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.39 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. analysts expect that First Data will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FDC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America upgraded First Data from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Piper Jaffray reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price on shares of First Data in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on shares of First Data in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised First Data from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, SunTrust Banks decreased their price target on First Data to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. First Data presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.27.

First Data Company Profile

First Data Corporation provides electronic commerce solutions for merchants, financial institutions, and card issuers worldwide. It operates through three segments: Global Business Solutions (GBS), Global Financial Solutions (GFS), and Network & Security Solutions (NSS). The GBS segment offers retail point-of-sale merchant acquiring and e-commerce services; and mobile payment services, as well as its cloud-based Clover point-of-sale operating system, which includes a marketplace for proprietary and third-party business applications.

