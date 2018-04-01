First Midwest Bancorp (FMBI) Stock Rating Upgraded by UBS

UBS upgraded shares of First Midwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:FMBI) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

FMBI has been the topic of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded First Midwest Bancorp from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Piper Jaffray restated a buy rating and issued a $29.00 price target on shares of First Midwest Bancorp in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Sandler O’Neill set a $26.00 price target on First Midwest Bancorp and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. BidaskClub upgraded First Midwest Bancorp from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Jefferies Group reiterated a buy rating and set a $28.00 target price on shares of First Midwest Bancorp in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. First Midwest Bancorp presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $26.67.

First Midwest Bancorp stock opened at $24.59 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. First Midwest Bancorp has a 1-year low of $20.50 and a 1-year high of $26.55. The company has a market capitalization of $2,532.97, a P/E ratio of 17.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.16.

First Midwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:FMBI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.03). First Midwest Bancorp had a net margin of 14.59% and a return on equity of 7.69%. The business had revenue of $154.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $162.84 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.32 earnings per share. equities analysts anticipate that First Midwest Bancorp will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.79%. This is an increase from First Midwest Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 22nd. First Midwest Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 32.59%.

In other First Midwest Bancorp news, Director Robert P. Omeara sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.50, for a total transaction of $132,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert P. Omeara sold 5,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.50, for a total value of $137,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 91,382 shares of company stock worth $2,388,662. 1.69% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Zions Bancorporation purchased a new stake in First Midwest Bancorp during the third quarter worth $112,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of First Midwest Bancorp in the third quarter valued at $118,000. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB purchased a new stake in shares of First Midwest Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at $289,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its position in shares of First Midwest Bancorp by 63.6% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 14,074 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $338,000 after acquiring an additional 5,471 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd lifted its position in shares of First Midwest Bancorp by 62.5% in the third quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 14,829 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $348,000 after acquiring an additional 5,703 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.68% of the company’s stock.

First Midwest Bancorp Company Profile

First Midwest Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company. The Company’s principal subsidiary, First Midwest Bank (the Bank), is an Illinois state-chartered bank and provides a range of banking, treasury and wealth management products and services, to commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, municipal and consumer customers.

