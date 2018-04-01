First National Trust Co Sells 18,408 Shares of General Electric (GE)

First National Trust Co lowered its stake in General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 5.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 311,927 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 18,408 shares during the period. First National Trust Co’s holdings in General Electric were worth $5,443,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ffcm LLC purchased a new stake in General Electric during the 2nd quarter valued at $114,000. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC purchased a new stake in General Electric during the 2nd quarter valued at $113,000. Corbenic Partners LLC boosted its stake in General Electric by 15.7% during the 2nd quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 5,340 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 725 shares during the last quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in General Electric during the 3rd quarter valued at $164,000. Finally, Tuttle Tactical Management LLC purchased a new stake in General Electric during the 2nd quarter valued at $209,000. Institutional investors own 56.30% of the company’s stock.

Get General Electric alerts:

In related news, insider Alexander Dimitrief bought 2,689 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $16.16 per share, with a total value of $43,454.24. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 81,185 shares in the company, valued at $1,311,949.60. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

GE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morningstar set a $23.50 target price on General Electric and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Vetr downgraded General Electric from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.08 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Citigroup cut their target price on General Electric from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. TheStreet downgraded General Electric from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on General Electric in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. General Electric presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.27.

NYSE GE opened at $13.48 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $117,041.13, a PE ratio of 12.84, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. General Electric has a 1-year low of $12.73 and a 1-year high of $30.54.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The conglomerate reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $31.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.93 billion. General Electric had a negative net margin of 4.74% and a positive return on equity of 11.60%. General Electric’s quarterly revenue was down 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.46 earnings per share. analysts forecast that General Electric will post 0.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 25th. Investors of record on Monday, February 26th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 23rd. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.56%. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.71%.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This piece was first published by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this piece on another site, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of international copyright law. The correct version of this piece can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/01/first-national-trust-co-sells-18408-shares-of-general-electric-ge.html.

General Electric Profile

General Electric Company operates as a digital industrial company worldwide. It operates through Power, Renewable Energy, Oil & Gas, Aviation, Healthcare, Transportation, Lighting, and Capital segments. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, including gas and steam turbines, engines, generators, and high voltage equipment; and power generation services and digital solutions.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Electric (NYSE:GE).

Receive News & Ratings for General Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.