First of Long Island Corp (FLIC) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

FLIC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded First of Long Island from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 1st. Sandler O’Neill set a $33.00 target price on First of Long Island and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. BidaskClub downgraded First of Long Island from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 target price on shares of First of Long Island in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th.

Shares of First of Long Island stock traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $27.45. 100,273 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 45,836. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The company has a market capitalization of $686.74, a PE ratio of 18.55 and a beta of 0.73. First of Long Island has a 52 week low of $25.60 and a 52 week high of $33.50.

First of Long Island (NASDAQ:FLIC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The bank reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $24.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.66 million. First of Long Island had a return on equity of 10.82% and a net margin of 28.02%. equities analysts anticipate that First of Long Island will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 4th. Investors of record on Friday, March 16th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 15th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.19%. First of Long Island’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.54%.

In other First of Long Island news, Director Milbrey Rennie Taylor sold 2,236 shares of First of Long Island stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.90, for a total value of $62,384.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 21,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $585,900. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Michael N. Vittorio sold 3,000 shares of First of Long Island stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.53, for a total value of $82,590.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 106,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,921,896.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 9,036 shares of company stock valued at $253,608. Corporate insiders own 4.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in First of Long Island by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,682,103 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $47,941,000 after purchasing an additional 27,262 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in First of Long Island by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,675,000 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $47,738,000 after purchasing an additional 38,300 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its position in First of Long Island by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 669,832 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $19,090,000 after purchasing an additional 53,234 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of First of Long Island by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 402,869 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $12,268,000 after buying an additional 34,381 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of First of Long Island by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 402,592 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $11,513,000 after buying an additional 24,051 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.46% of the company’s stock.

First of Long Island Company Profile

The First of Long Island Corporation is a one-bank holding company. The Company provides financial services through its subsidiary, The First National Bank of Long Island (the Bank). Its services include account reconciliation services, bank by mail, personal money orders, bill payment, remote deposit, cash management services, safe deposit boxes, collection services securities transactions, controlled disbursement accounts, signature guarantee services, drive-through banking, merchant credit card services, and investment management and trust services.

