First Republic Bank (FRC) Receives Media Sentiment Rating of 0.14

Media coverage about First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) has trended somewhat positive recently, Accern Sentiment reports. The research group identifies positive and negative press coverage by analyzing more than twenty million blog and news sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. First Republic Bank earned a news impact score of 0.14 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news articles about the bank an impact score of 46.4340050968339 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the next few days.

Shares of First Republic Bank stock traded up $1.10 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $92.61. 868,260 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,356,235. The firm has a market cap of $14,609.88, a PE ratio of 21.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. First Republic Bank has a 52-week low of $84.56 and a 52-week high of $105.52.

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 16th. The bank reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $699.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $688.48 million. First Republic Bank had a return on equity of 11.80% and a net margin of 26.02%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.03 earnings per share. equities research analysts anticipate that First Republic Bank will post 4.75 EPS for the current year.

FRC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Group cut First Republic Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised First Republic Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $106.00 price target on shares of First Republic Bank in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Barclays boosted their price target on First Republic Bank from $98.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of First Republic Bank in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. First Republic Bank presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $102.64.

First Republic Bank Company Profile

First Republic Bank, Inc engages in the provision of private banking, private business banking, and private wealth management, including investment, trust and brokerage services through its subsidiaries. Its services includes checking, savings, money market, online and mobile banking, automated teller machine (ATM) card and ATM/debit card, student loan refinancing, residential and personal lending, foreign exchange, business lending by industry, general business loans, commercial real estate and construction loans, business lines of credit, corporate online, treasury services, endowment management, and financial planning.

