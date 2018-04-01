First Trust Advisors LP Buys New Stake in Southern National Banc. of Virginia, Inc (SONA)

First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Southern National Banc. of Virginia, Inc (NASDAQ:SONA) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 28,835 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $462,000. First Trust Advisors LP owned 0.12% of Southern National Banc. of Virginia at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Southern National Banc. of Virginia by 16.6% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 116,260 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,976,000 after buying an additional 16,532 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Southern National Banc. of Virginia by 75.4% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 94,000 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,507,000 after buying an additional 40,400 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Southern National Banc. of Virginia by 166.6% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 67,121 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,141,000 after buying an additional 41,944 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP boosted its position in shares of Southern National Banc. of Virginia by 6.8% during the third quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 314,904 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,350,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Southern National Banc. of Virginia by 23.0% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 254,745 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,328,000 after buying an additional 47,707 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.06% of the company’s stock.

Southern National Banc. of Virginia stock opened at $15.84 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Southern National Banc. of Virginia, Inc has a fifty-two week low of $15.11 and a fifty-two week high of $18.48. The company has a market cap of $379.92, a PE ratio of 18.00 and a beta of 0.32.

Southern National Banc. of Virginia (NASDAQ:SONA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 26th. The bank reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.02. Southern National Banc. of Virginia had a net margin of 2.72% and a return on equity of 5.97%. The firm had revenue of $25.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.50 million. sell-side analysts predict that Southern National Banc. of Virginia, Inc will post 1.15 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Chairman Georgia S. Derrico purchased 32,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $6.29 per share, with a total value of $201,280.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP William H. Lagos purchased 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $9.20 per share, with a total value of $32,200.00. Following the purchase, the senior vice president now directly owns 36,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $337,244.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 42,218 shares of company stock valued at $316,436 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 9.60% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Southern National Banc. of Virginia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company in a research note on Saturday. BidaskClub raised shares of Southern National Banc. of Virginia from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 20th.

About Southern National Banc. of Virginia

Southern National Bancorp of Virginia, Inc (Southern National) is the bank holding company for Sonabank (Sonabank). The Company’s principal business is the acquisition of deposits from the general public through its branch offices and deposit intermediaries, as well as the use of these deposits to fund its loan and investment portfolios.

