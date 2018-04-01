First Trust Advisors LP Has $455,000 Holdings in Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. (MCRI)

First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRI) by 14.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 10,141 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,258 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP owned approximately 0.06% of Monarch Casino & Resort worth $455,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort by 373.2% in the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 51,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,303,000 after buying an additional 40,540 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,731,000. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort by 90.5% in the third quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 49,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,943,000 after buying an additional 23,347 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort by 35.6% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 43,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,958,000 after buying an additional 11,476 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AMP Capital Investors Ltd bought a new position in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort in the third quarter valued at about $241,000. 60.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MCRI stock opened at $42.29 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $751.70, a P/E ratio of 28.77 and a beta of 1.20. Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. has a 12 month low of $28.47 and a 12 month high of $47.92.

Monarch Casino & Resort (NASDAQ:MCRI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $56.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.95 million. Monarch Casino & Resort had a return on equity of 10.65% and a net margin of 11.07%. equities analysts anticipate that Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MCRI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BidaskClub raised Monarch Casino & Resort from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. ValuEngine raised Monarch Casino & Resort from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Monarch Casino & Resort from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Group initiated coverage on Monarch Casino & Resort in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $39.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.80.

In related news, Director Craig F. Sullivan sold 3,000 shares of Monarch Casino & Resort stock in a transaction dated Saturday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.75, for a total value of $131,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John Farahi sold 14,519 shares of Monarch Casino & Resort stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.27, for a total value of $671,794.13. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,763,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $81,589,741.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 22,942 shares of company stock valued at $979,687. Corporate insiders own 27.56% of the company’s stock.

Monarch Casino & Resort Company Profile

Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc (Monarch), through its subsidiary, owns and operates the Atlantis Casino Resort Spa (the Atlantis), a hotel/casino facility in Reno, Nevada. The Company also owns and operates Monarch Casino Black Hawk. The Company’s segments include Atlantis and Monarch Casino Black Hawk.

