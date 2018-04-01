27,897 Shares in Terex (TEX) Acquired by First Trust Advisors LP

First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in Terex (NYSE:TEX) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 27,897 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,345,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TEX. Landaas & Co. WI ADV raised its position in shares of Terex by 602.6% in the 4th quarter. Landaas & Co. WI ADV now owns 3,513 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $169,000 after acquiring an additional 3,013 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in Terex by 450.2% during the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 4,446 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $200,000 after buying an additional 3,638 shares in the last quarter. Invictus RG boosted its stake in Terex by 95.4% during the 3rd quarter. Invictus RG now owns 4,618 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $208,000 after purchasing an additional 2,255 shares during the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Terex during the 4th quarter valued at $226,000. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue purchased a new stake in Terex during the 4th quarter valued at $236,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.80% of the company’s stock.

TEX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays started coverage on Terex in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Terex in a report on Friday, March 2nd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Terex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 6th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Terex from $61.00 to $59.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered Terex from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, March 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.27.

In other Terex news, Director David A. Sachs acquired 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $36.59 per share, for a total transaction of $237,835.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Matthew Fearon sold 30,306 shares of Terex stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.48, for a total transaction of $1,196,480.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 114,664 shares in the company, valued at $4,526,934.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 11,044 shares of company stock worth $411,956 and have sold 49,411 shares worth $2,090,346. 2.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE TEX opened at $37.41 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The company has a market cap of $3,030.21, a PE ratio of 26.91, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.76. Terex has a 1 year low of $29.77 and a 1 year high of $50.17.

Terex (NYSE:TEX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The industrial products company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $999.18 million. Terex had a net margin of 2.95% and a return on equity of 8.80%. sell-side analysts expect that Terex will post 2.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 19th. Investors of record on Friday, March 9th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This is a positive change from Terex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 8th. Terex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.63%.

Terex announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Wednesday, February 7th that authorizes the company to buyback $325.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the industrial products company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Terex Company Profile

Terex Corporation manufactures and sells aerial work platforms, cranes, and materials processing machinery worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Aerial Work Platforms (AWP), Cranes, and Material Processing (MP). The AWP segment engages in the design, manufacture, service, and market of AWP equipment, telehandlers, and light towers, as well as related components and replacement parts under the Terex and Genie brands to construct and maintain industrial, commercial, and residential buildings and facilities, and for other commercial operations, as well as used in infrastructure projects.

