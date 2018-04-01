First Trust Advisors LP Has $1.33 Million Stake in Kaiser Aluminum (KALU)

First Trust Advisors LP reduced its holdings in Kaiser Aluminum (NASDAQ:KALU) by 45.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,442 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 10,570 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP owned 0.07% of Kaiser Aluminum worth $1,329,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in KALU. Invictus RG raised its position in shares of Kaiser Aluminum by 140.9% in the 3rd quarter. Invictus RG now owns 1,679 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $173,000 after acquiring an additional 982 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Kaiser Aluminum during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $254,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new position in Kaiser Aluminum during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $260,000. Caxton Associates LP purchased a new stake in Kaiser Aluminum during the 3rd quarter valued at $268,000. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Kaiser Aluminum during the 3rd quarter valued at $374,000.

Get Kaiser Aluminum alerts:

In other Kaiser Aluminum news, CEO Jack A. Hockema sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.01, for a total value of $936,090.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP John Malcolm Donnan sold 6,783 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.10, for a total transaction of $726,459.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 23,391 shares of company stock valued at $2,474,402. 3.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:KALU opened at $100.90 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a current ratio of 3.79. Kaiser Aluminum has a one year low of $76.73 and a one year high of $116.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,690.88, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.63.

Kaiser Aluminum (NASDAQ:KALU) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The industrial products company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.26 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $353.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $348.95 million. Kaiser Aluminum had a return on equity of 11.35% and a net margin of 3.25%. The company’s revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.27 earnings per share. sell-side analysts anticipate that Kaiser Aluminum will post 6.46 earnings per share for the current year.

KALU has been the topic of several analyst reports. BidaskClub downgraded Kaiser Aluminum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Goldman Sachs began coverage on Kaiser Aluminum in a report on Tuesday, March 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $111.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Kaiser Aluminum from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $107.00 price target on shares of Kaiser Aluminum in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Kaiser Aluminum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $103.71.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This story was first published by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this story on another website, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of United States and international copyright and trademark law. The correct version of this story can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/01/first-trust-advisors-lp-lowers-holdings-in-kaiser-aluminum-kalu-updated.html.

Kaiser Aluminum Company Profile

Kaiser Aluminum Corporation manufactures and sells semi-fabricated specialty aluminum mill products. The company offers rolled, extruded, and drawn aluminum products used principally for aerospace and defense, automotive, consumer durables, electronics, electrical, and machinery and equipment applications.

Receive News & Ratings for Kaiser Aluminum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kaiser Aluminum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.