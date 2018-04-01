First Trust Advisors LP Takes Position in Diebold Nixdorf (DBD)

First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Diebold Nixdorf (NYSE:DBD) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 29,516 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $483,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of DBD. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Diebold Nixdorf in the third quarter valued at $229,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Diebold Nixdorf by 63.3% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 132,100 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,018,000 after acquiring an additional 51,200 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Diebold Nixdorf by 0.7% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,111,917 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,407,000 after acquiring an additional 8,249 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in Diebold Nixdorf by 2.8% in the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 205,170 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,688,000 after acquiring an additional 5,567 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in Diebold Nixdorf by 11.9% in the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 109,505 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,502,000 after acquiring an additional 11,629 shares in the last quarter.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on DBD. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Diebold Nixdorf from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Imperial Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Diebold Nixdorf in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. ValuEngine raised shares of Diebold Nixdorf from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 7th. DA Davidson began coverage on shares of Diebold Nixdorf in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase set a $21.00 target price on shares of Diebold Nixdorf and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.80.

Shares of NYSE:DBD opened at $15.40 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1,169.48, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 2.11. Diebold Nixdorf has a 1-year low of $12.90 and a 1-year high of $31.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.53, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.39.

Diebold Nixdorf (NYSE:DBD) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The technology company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.24 billion. Diebold Nixdorf had a negative net margin of 5.06% and a positive return on equity of 14.90%. The firm’s revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.32 earnings per share. equities research analysts anticipate that Diebold Nixdorf will post 1.16 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 26th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 23rd. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.60%. Diebold Nixdorf’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.40%.

In other news, CFO Christopher A. Chapman purchased 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $16.05 per share, for a total transaction of $48,150.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.74% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated provides connected commerce solutions to financial institutions and retailers in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company operates in three segments: Services, Software, and Systems. The Services segment provides product-related services, such as first and second line maintenance, preventive maintenance, and on-demand services; and managed and outsourcing services, including store lifecycle management, self-service fleet management, branch lifecycle management, automated teller machine (ATM) as-a-service, and managed mobility services, as well as cash management services.

