FirstBlood 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $325,106.00 (1ST)

FirstBlood (CURRENCY:1ST) traded 1.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on April 1st. One FirstBlood token can currently be purchased for about $0.18 or 0.00002520 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Gatecoin, OKEx, Bittrex and HitBTC. FirstBlood has a total market capitalization of $15.18 million and $325,106.00 worth of FirstBlood was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, FirstBlood has traded 3.4% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Ripple (XRP) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00006978 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002979 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $48.26 or 0.00685583 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00014561 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014255 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0335 or 0.00000475 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $11.30 or 0.00160588 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.29 or 0.00032536 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.19 or 0.00031143 BTC.

About FirstBlood

FirstBlood launched on September 25th, 2016. FirstBlood’s total supply is 93,468,691 tokens and its circulating supply is 85,558,371 tokens. FirstBlood’s official website is firstblood.io. FirstBlood’s official Twitter account is @firstbloodio.

According to CryptoCompare, “FirstBlood is a decentralized platform where gamers can be rewarded for their gaming skills. Built on Ethereum, the First Blood platform allows users to bet against each other on mainstream games and for the results to be verified and settled automatically via a smart-contract system, eliminating attack vectors, middlemen, and server down time. “

Buying and Selling FirstBlood

FirstBlood can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BigONE, Gatecoin, OKEx, Bittrex, EtherDelta, HitBTC and Liqui. It is not possible to buy FirstBlood directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FirstBlood must first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy FirstBlood using one of the exchanges listed above.

